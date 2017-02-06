Mobile
DME sets record for physical delivery volumes

36.8m barrels will be delivered through the Exchange in March 2017

Gulf News
 

Dubai

Continuing its strong start to 2017, the Dubai Mercantile Exchange (DME), the premier international energy futures and commodities exchange in the Middle East, said it has achieved a new record for physical delivery with 36.8 million barrels of Oman crude oil scheduled for delivery through the Exchange in March 2017. The latest figure surpasses the previous record of 29.9 million barrels for February 2017 delivery.

The physical delivery record marks yet another milestone for DME which only last week reported a new open interest record of 40,505 lots for its flagship Oman Crude Oil Futures Contract following January 2017 trading activity.

“DME has enjoyed a record-breaking start to 2017, hitting new all-time highs in delivery and open interest and raising the bar on performance excellence with every passing month. Our steady, consistent progress demonstrates strong confidence in our delivery mechanism and reinforces the DME Oman Contract’s status as the most efficient and transparent price discovery and risk management tool for the regional crude oil market,” said Ahmad Sharaf, Chairman of DME in a statement.

“We remain focused on the future and we look forward to building on our strong momentum to usher in the next phase of growth for the Exchange,” he added.

DME Oman is the only regional regulated benchmark to price crude heading East of Suez and is backed by the support of oil production from Oman which today stands at over 1 million barrels per day.

DME is an international energy futures and commodities exchange in the Middle East. It aims to provide oil producers, traders and consumers engaged in the East of Suez markets with transparent pricing of crude oil.

Launched in 2007, DME has rapidly grown into a globally relevant exchange. Its flagship Oman Crude Oil Futures Contract (DME Oman) contract is now firmly established as the most credible crude oil benchmark relevant to the rapidly growing East of Suez market.

Reflecting the economics of the Asian region like no other contract, and the largest physically delivered crude oil futures contract in the world, DME Oman is the world’s third crude oil benchmark and the sole benchmark for Oman and Dubai exported crude oil.

Oman
Dubai
