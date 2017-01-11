DME growth in trading volumes continuing in 2017

Dubai: The Dubai Mercantile Exchange said on Wednesday the impressive growth in trading volumes is continuing in 2017, after the bourse witnessed a record 29 million barrels delivery in the February contract.

The DME recorded 20 per cent growth in physical delivery volumes in 2016, the bourse said in an emailed statement.

The DME registered the highest physical delivery in the history of the Exchange in 2016, shipping a total of 260 million barrels during the year compared to 216 million barrels in 2015.

Average daily volume (ADV) touched a new high in 2016 at 8,762 lots, an increase of 19 per cent over the previous year, while monthly delivery volumes rose 20.5 per cent to 21,724,000 barrels.

Physical delivery for the month of January pegged at 28,509,000 barrels and a record 29,887,000 barrels due for delivery in February — the highest ever monthly volume registered on the Exchange.

“Over the last five years, DME has taken a number of measures aimed at enhancing our trading platform and physical delivery infrastructure, and our steady growth in volumes is a direct reflection of our success in offering customers a state-of-the-art, highly secure trading environment along with fair and transparent pricing,” said Ahmad Sharaf, Chairman of DME said in a statement.

“With the balance of oil demand shifting eastward, DME has successfully leveraged its position as the most credible source of pricing for oil trade flows in the region to expand its volumes and capitalise on the rapidly growing crude oil trade between the Middle East and Asia,” he added.

The DME Oman is the only regulated benchmark to price crude heading East of Suez and is backed by the support of oil production from Oman which today stands at over 1 million barrels per day.