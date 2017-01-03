DGCX records 36% volume growth in 2016

Dubai: Dubai Gold and Commodities Exchange (DGCX) said it recorded a 36 per cent jump in volumes year on year in 2016.

In 2016, the DGCX reached its highest annual volume traded with an aggregate of 19.7 million contracts, valued at $439.5 billion, the bourse said in a statement.

The year saw substantial global volatility triggered by a series of notable events: Brexit leading to increased volumes in the euro and British pound, up 8 per cent and 167 per cent, respectively; Indian currency demonetisation; along with the US election results and the recent US Fed rate hikes — all of which had an impact on markets and volumes, culminating in the DGCX marking its highest Open Interest (OI) of 665,058 valued at $9.7 billion.

This increased trading activity in the face of volatile economic situations demonstrates the value of DGCX’s diverse product range and its use by regional and international traders to hedge and mitigate their risk exposure.

Trading an average of 76,835 contracts per day in 2016, DGCX also achieved its highest Average Daily Volumes (ADV) in its eleven years of operation, the DGCX said.

The exchange’s currency segment was the outstanding performer in 2016, growing 34 per cent from last year. The Indian rupee products led the growth within currency segment, recording a substantial increase of 34 per cent from last year. The Indian rupee options contract traded its highest volume with 334,823 contracts while the average daily OI touched 8,963 contracts. Other currency pairs witnessed significant year-to-date growth with G6 futures chronicling a rise of 57 per cent.

“2016 has been a remarkable year for DGCX which extended beyond the significant volume growth and multiple Open Interest records that we have been able to achieve. We have continued to deliver on our product strategy of launching innovative products such as Spot Gold and global Single Stock futures,” Gaurang Desai, CEO of DGCX, said in a statement.