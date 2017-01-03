DGCX records 36% volume growth in 2016

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

DGCX records 36% volume growth in 2016

Last year saw substantial global volatility triggered by a series of notable events

Gulf News
 

Dubai: Dubai Gold and Commodities Exchange (DGCX) said it recorded a 36 per cent jump in volumes year on year in 2016.

In 2016, the DGCX reached its highest annual volume traded with an aggregate of 19.7 million contracts, valued at $439.5 billion, the bourse said in a statement.

The year saw substantial global volatility triggered by a series of notable events: Brexit leading to increased volumes in the euro and British pound, up 8 per cent and 167 per cent, respectively; Indian currency demonetisation; along with the US election results and the recent US Fed rate hikes — all of which had an impact on markets and volumes, culminating in the DGCX marking its highest Open Interest (OI) of 665,058 valued at $9.7 billion.

This increased trading activity in the face of volatile economic situations demonstrates the value of DGCX’s diverse product range and its use by regional and international traders to hedge and mitigate their risk exposure.

Trading an average of 76,835 contracts per day in 2016, DGCX also achieved its highest Average Daily Volumes (ADV) in its eleven years of operation, the DGCX said.

The exchange’s currency segment was the outstanding performer in 2016, growing 34 per cent from last year. The Indian rupee products led the growth within currency segment, recording a substantial increase of 34 per cent from last year. The Indian rupee options contract traded its highest volume with 334,823 contracts while the average daily OI touched 8,963 contracts. Other currency pairs witnessed significant year-to-date growth with G6 futures chronicling a rise of 57 per cent.

“2016 has been a remarkable year for DGCX which extended beyond the significant volume growth and multiple Open Interest records that we have been able to achieve. We have continued to deliver on our product strategy of launching innovative products such as Spot Gold and global Single Stock futures,” Gaurang Desai, CEO of DGCX, said in a statement.

More from Markets

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Rupee
follow this tag on MGNRupee

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsMarkets

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Rupee
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Markets

Wall Street set to open higher, Fed minutes eyed

Business Gallery

Business: 2016 in review

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

UAE public holidays for 2017 announced

UAE public holidays for 2017 announced

How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

Dubai rings in 2017 with dazzling fireworks

Dubai rings in 2017 with dazzling fireworks

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Job loss in UAE: How much you will get paid

Job loss in UAE: How much you will get paid

Scam victims live in hope after arrest

Scam victims live in hope after arrest

Mohammad unveils new megaproject

Mohammad unveils new megaproject