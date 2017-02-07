Deutsche Boerse, LSE offer clearing house sale to ease merger

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Deutsche Boerse, LSE offer clearing house sale to ease merger

Plans to offload the French arm of LSE’s clearing house business have been brewing since early January

Gulf News
 

Berlin: Stock exchange operators Deutsche Boerse and London Stock Exchange (LSE) said Tuesday they would offer to sell French clearing house LCH Clearnet as they push for regulatory approval of their planned merger.

The two firms, whose operations include the London and Frankfurt stock markets, “decided to formally submit the divestment of LCH Clearnet SA by LCH Clearnet Group as a remedy to the European Commission in order to address anti-trust concerns,” they said in a statement.

Plans to offload the French arm of LSE’s clearing house business have been brewing since early January, when the British firm agreed in principle to sell it to European rival Euronext.

If the merger with Deutsche Boerse — in the works since February 2016 - goes ahead, Euronext will buy LCH Clearnet for some €510 million ($545 million; Dh2.01 billion).

Monday evening was the deadline for Deutsche Boerse and LSE to offer remedy proposals to alleviate Brussels’ competition fears over their tie-up.

Clearing houses are a key part of the infrastructure of markets. They act as an intermediary between buyers and sellers of financial instruments, ensuring settlement of trades.

It remains to be seen whether EU authorities, who opened an in-depth probe in September, will accept the sale as sufficient to assure the deal is waved through.

The proposed deal has drawn sharp rebukes from France, Belgium, Portugal and the Netherlands, fearful for their own stock exchanges, owned by Euronext.

Deep concerns over competition helped scupper two earlier attempts by the companies to merge, in 2000 and 2005.

And Britain’s vote to quit the European Union in June has not helped the merger’s cause, with German regulators reluctant to see the Frankfurt exchange managed from London.

LSE noted in its own statement that the firms’ submission extended the European Commission review period to April 3 from the previous deadline of March 13, giving the Brussels authority more time to “market test” the disposal of Clearnet.

Deutsche Boerse’s supervisory board issued a second statement Tuesday saying that it “unanimously expresses its full confidence in the chief executive Officer Carsten Kengeter”.

German authorities have been investigating Kengeter since last week on suspicion of insider trading.

The allegations relate to Deutsche Boerse shares Kengeter bought in December 2015, two months before the merger plans became public.

More from Markets

tags from this story

France
follow this tag on MGNFrance
Netherlands
follow this tag on MGNNetherlands
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGNUnited Kingdom

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsMarkets

tags

France
follow this tag on MGN
Netherlands
follow this tag on MGN
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Markets

GFH’s new share issue meets many objectives

Business Gallery

Look: Inside the most expensive home in US

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

New UAE entry visa system approved

New UAE entry visa system approved

Man who bought No 1 car plate goes on trial

Man who bought No 1 car plate goes on trial

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

UAE to adopt new entry visa system

UAE to adopt new entry visa system

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Watch: Emirates plane 'chases' Lamborghini

Watch: Emirates plane 'chases' Lamborghini