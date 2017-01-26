Mobile
Credit Suisse maintains overweight stance on UAE indices

Kuwait downgraded to neutral

Gulf News
 

Dubai: Credit Suisse has maintained its overweight stance on the UAE indices, but downgraded Kuwait to neutral.

“We note that the UAE, Kuwait and Oman continue to offer the most attractive combination of low price to earnings and high dividend yields,” said Fahd Iqbal, Head of Middle East research at Credit Suisse in a note.

Dubai index gained more than 12 per cent last year, making the gauge as the best performer regionally.

The investment bank has taken a more positive stance on Egyptian stocks with a “buy on weakness.”

“We upgrade Saudi Arabia to neutral, as it is no longer in a technical downtrend. We remain cautious on Qatar, though we recognise that near-term momentum will likely persist going into the FTSE upgrade in March,” Iqbal said.

Bahrain stocks are vulnerable to near-term profit-taking, Iqbal added.

