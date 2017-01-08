Mobile
Brent prices may hit $60 per barrel, for now

Brent prices have recovered from their 12-year low in the past 17 months

Gulf News
 

Dubai: This January of 2017 could be different for Brent prices — unlike last year, when prices hit the lowest level in 12 years.

Brent crude may extend gains to hit the highest level since August 2015 on the back of implementation of a deal to cut output between Opec and non-Opec members.

Last week, Brent prices hit a high of $57.44 per barrel, the most in 18 months, before closing at $56.75.

Brent prices have recovered more than 90 per cent from the 12 year low struck in January last year on the back of an oil deal.

“The overall important thing to see is that Opec is complying to their commitment. They are ready to cut supplies to bring the demand and supply equation back. Brent prices may hit the target of $60 (per barrel) in the next few weeks,” said Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst with Think Markets.

The 14-member oil producer group agreed in November last year to reduce its output by 1.2 million barrels per day. Kuwait has said they have started implementing the accord, and Saudi Arabia has said they will cut oil production by as much as 7 per cent in February.

Aslam said any further weakness in the dollar would also help dollar-denominated oil prices. Over a medium term, Brent prices would trade in the range of $55-60 per barrel, Aslam said.

The only big event would be Wednesday’s press conference of US president elect Donald Trump and his plan for the first 100 days, in terms of the next strategy for US shale oil. Any recovery in oil prices would lead to a further increase in US shale oil production, thereby questioning the accord between the Opec and non-Opec members to balance the market.

Record positions:

However, analysts warn of record long positions by hedge funds in oil, making it much prone to correction incase of any negative news.

“Any change in the current positive outlook carries the risk of longs being reduced. This could come either from emerging signs of cheating and or a continued increase in production from troubled countries such as Nigeria and Libya that are exempt from cutting,” said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank.

The combined long position in Brent and WTI crude oil reached more than 900 million barrels in the week ending December 27.

