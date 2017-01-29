Bonds and reflation fans enjoy Trump’s arrival, Bank of America Merrill Lynch says

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Bonds and reflation fans enjoy Trump’s arrival, Bank of America Merrill Lynch says

TIPS, US government bond funds notched their 31st inflow of past 33 weeks

Gulf News
 

London: Donald Trump’s first week in charge in the United States was the best for bond funds in four months, a good one for reflation enthusiasts and for emerging markets, fund flow data shows.

Figures from Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML), which track flows through to Wednesday, showed inflation-sensitive TIPS US government bond funds notched their 31st inflow of past 33 weeks.

The money that joined all bond funds amounted to $8.6 billion (Dh31.6 billion). Japanese equity funds brought their cumulative three-week inflows to $8.8 billion and the highest in 16 months, while materials funds scored their 11th positive week in the past 12.

“Bottom line: investors continue to position for reflation via TIPS over munis, HY (high-yield) over gold & Japan over US equities,” BAML’s analysts said.

“But the repositioning feels grudging and flows have yet to show big asset allocation capitulation out of bonds into stocks.” BAML’s view is an ‘Icarus trade’ where there is “one last melt-up in risky assets” before the ground rushes up.

The weekly data showed world equities saw a tiny $0.2 billion of net inflows.

A total of $1 billion went into EM equity funds, though, their best week in three months. US stocks were the main losers, with 6.3 billion of outflows which was their largest in four months.

But the data would not have captured the surge since Wednesday after the Dow Jones Industrial Average topped 20,000 points for the first time and Wall Street’s other main markets also hit record highs.

More from Markets

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGNDonald Trump
Japan
follow this tag on MGNJapan

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsMarkets

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGN
Japan
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Markets

Foreign holdings of Egypt debt rise

Business Gallery

In Pictures: Hatta Honey Festival

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis