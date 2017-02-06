Bond bears and dollar bulls can’t both win big in reflation bets

New York: After the Trump administration’s jawboning about currencies this past week, the loosening relationship between the dollar and Treasury yields may be here to stay.

Since the US election, the dollar and bond yields have been linked to an almost unprecedented degree, with investors betting the new president’s fiscal policies will jumpstart economic growth. The greenback’s moves have had a 0.74 correlation with 10-year yields since November 8, compared with just 0.22 over the past two years, data compiled by Bloomberg show. A correlation of 1 indicates the assets move perfectly in sync.

The close connection has started to crumble in the past two weeks, reverting to the norm. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell in January by the most in 10 months, inflicting pain on dollar bulls. Treasury yields, on the other hand, merely hovered near where they started 2017, leaving many bond bears unwavering in their positions.

Expect yields to lead the way higher from here, says Shyam Rajan, head of US rates strategy at Bank of America Corp. One reason is that Trump’s policy objectives favor a weaker dollar and his administration will try to talk it lower, he says. Currency traders were buffeted by administration remarks in the past week, with Trump and another official accusing China, Japan and Germany of devaluing their currencies to gain a trading advantage, while complaining that the dollar is too strong.

“In thinking about the Trump trade, our view supports both higher rates and higher dollar, but with weaker correlation and the driver being rates,” Rajan said. “The president has a greater incentive to talk down the dollar than to talk down higher rates.”