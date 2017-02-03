BNP, Commerzbank give jittery Asia millionaires cash alternative

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

BNP, Commerzbank give jittery Asia millionaires cash alternative

Tumbles in US shares on Trump’s immigration order highlighted the risk that his policy decisions could weigh on equity markets as well

Gulf News
 

Hong Kong: Wealthy Asian investors who are nervous about the market’s outlook after President Donald Trump’s election are moving into products that are almost as safe as cash and offer the possibility of extra returns.

BNP Paribas SA has sold more than $150 million of its ‘Helium’ structured notes since October that promise investors a higher-yielding alternative to holding cash, according to Prashant Bhayani, the chief investment officer for Asia at BNP Paribas Wealth Management. Commerzbank AG and Citigroup Inc. are offering similar products.

“Going into 2017, despite our best efforts lots of clients are sitting on cash,” said Singapore-based Bhayani. “They are looking for what’s low risk in terms of volatility and can generate higher returns.”

Defying investor expectations that Trump’s victory would hurt shares, the Dow Jones Industrial reached a record high in January, while bond yields jumped on speculation his promised tax cuts and infrastructure spending would fuel inflation. Tumbles in US shares this week on Trump’s immigration order highlighted the risk that his policy decisions could weigh on equity markets as well.

BNP Paribas’ dollar-denominated 3.5-year product guarantees investors’ capital, is tied to the performance of four funds across asset classes and allows investors to exit at any time for a fee. It also has a cap to guard against volatility if markets drop too sharply and a hedge against rising interest rates eroding the value of the embedded bonds. The minimum investment is $100,000, making high net worth individuals its target buyers.

“Investors are concerned by the risk of rising rates. This is not a guaranteed return, getting just your capital back is the downside and historically we have been targeting a 4 per cent annual return,” according to Bhayani, who said that the current performance is flat.

Europe Demand

Commerzbank AG has sold similar notes tied to mutual funds in Europe to clients dealing with negative rates and are developing a product for Asian clients who are holding too much cash, according to Franck Fayard, Hong Kong-based head of product engineering for equity and funds at the bank.

“Some clients are interested in deposit alternatives that can be redeemed at any time,” he said. “They are becoming more cautious and want products with protection as they may have lost money or received no coupons last year.”

Citigroup’s offering in this area includes a fund-based product with a minimum three-month holding period paying the London interbank offered rate plus 30 basis points that has attracted more than $1 billion since launching last January, according to Cyrille Troublaiewitch, the head of the multi-asset group for Asia Pacific at the US bank. The product doesn’t offer capital protection.

“Last year many investors were sitting on the sidelines,” he said. “There was an unexpected rally after Brexit and Trump that investors didn’t benefit from so now they are looking for cash alternatives. They don’t want risky products as the Trump rally may flatten out this year.”

The global implementation of Basel III capital and liquidity rules — designed to make banks safer during a crisis — is another factor encouraging banks to channel money out of certain types of deposit.

“It’s still expensive for banks to set aside capital against large deposits under Basel III rules so they are keen to offer alternatives,” said Troublaiewitch.

More from Markets

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGNDonald Trump
Brexit
follow this tag on MGNBrexit

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsMarkets

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGN
Brexit
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Markets

Unfazed by Trump, Abraaj focuses on micro trends

Business Gallery

In Pictures: Hatta Honey Festival

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Video: Huge waves lash cars on The Palm

Video: Huge waves lash cars on The Palm

Look: It's snowing in the UAE

Look: It's snowing in the UAE

Five vessels run aground in high waves

Five vessels run aground in high waves

Blaze hits Sharjah apartment building

Blaze hits Sharjah apartment building

Newly-wed Emirati woman on bike killed in RAK

Newly-wed Emirati woman on bike killed in RAK

US State Department reverses visa cancellations

US State Department reverses visa cancellations

Watch: Crane falls on Shaikh Zayed Road

Watch: Crane falls on Shaikh Zayed Road

UAE soldier martyred on training mission

UAE soldier martyred on training mission

-5°C in Jebel Jais, visibility dips

-5°C in Jebel Jais, visibility dips