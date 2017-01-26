Blackstone-backed REIT said delayed on Indian investor disputes

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Blackstone-backed REIT said delayed on Indian investor disputes

Embassy Group has been planning to seek about $600 million listing a trust backed by properties including Embassy GolfLinks

Gulf News
 

Delhi: Embassy Group, an Indian partner of Blackstone Group LP, is facing a potential roadblock to its listing of the nation’s first real estate investment trust amid disputes with investors in two of its properties, people with knowledge of the matter said.

Embassy Group has been planning to seek about $600 million (Dh2.20 billion) listing a trust backed by properties including Embassy GolfLinks and Embassy Manyata Business Park, which count Rolls Royce Holdings Plc and Microsoft Corp. as tenants, the people said. Kelachandra Group and Manyata Group oppose the inclusion of the two Bengaluru office parks in the REIT, according to the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is private.

Those two developments, which Embassy holds through a joint venture with Blackstone called Embassy Office Parks, generate the most rental income among the five to six assets planned for inclusion in the REIT, the people said. The disagreement with Kelachandra Group, a holder of Embassy GolfLinks, and Manyata Group, which has a stake in the eponymous business park, would need to be resolved before a deal goes ahead, the people said.

The Embassy offering would become the first REIT listed in India since the securities regulator established rules for the asset class in September 2014. Investors including the Employees Retirement System of Texas have expressed interest in gaining exposure to the Indian property market through listed REITs.

New regulations

Embassy has applied to the Indian securities regulator to begin work on the REIT, Embassy Office Parks CEO Michael Holland said in an interview earlier this month. Embassy had aimed to file a prospectus in December, one of the people with knowledge of the matter said.

“No decision has been taken to proceed or to withdraw from the REIT listing process, no decision has been made on which assets would be included,” Holland said in an emailed response to Bloomberg queries Tuesday. “The scale of any possible REIT is not yet defined and there are no disputes with any shareholders.”

The company has been awaiting clarification on certain regulations and the decision to go ahead with a REIT takes into account many factors, including announcements in the forthcoming budget, according to Holland. A representative for Blackstone didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Cardamom, Rubber

Kelachandra Group, founded by K. Joseph and his sons in 1980, also owns coffee, cardamom and rubber plantations and is setting up a steelmaking venture with Chinese investors, according to its website.

One of the sons, K.J. George, now controls the company, the people said. George, a minister in the Karnataka state government, said by phone Wednesday that Kelachandra Group is in preliminary discussions about moving Embassy GolfLinks into the trust and no decisions have been reached so far.

International Business Machines Corp. and Monsanto Co. are among companies that lease space in Embassy Manyata Business Park, the project’s website shows. Reddy Veeranna, the owner of Manyata Group, didn’t immediately respond to an email and phone calls seeking comment.

Blackstone has invested about $2.7 billion in Indian real estate since opening an office in the country in 2005. It formed the joint venture with Embassy in 2012.

More from Markets

tags from this story

India
follow this tag on MGNIndia
Netherlands
follow this tag on MGNNetherlands

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsMarkets

tags

India
follow this tag on MGN
Netherlands
follow this tag on MGN
dubai property

Also In Markets

Blue chips pull Dubai index lower

Business Gallery

Highlights: SIHH luxury watch show

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Mohammad concludes three-day India visit

Mohammad concludes three-day India visit

Kuwait executes Shaikh Faisal, 6 others

Kuwait executes Shaikh Faisal, 6 others

Miss Universe: Vote for your candidate here

Miss Universe: Vote for your candidate here

Trump to limit access for certain immigrants

Trump to limit access for certain immigrants

Drugs worth Dh46m seized in Sharjah

Drugs worth Dh46m seized in Sharjah

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

How to buy fresh fish: official explains

How to buy fresh fish: official explains

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

What's special this Indian Republic Day

What's special this Indian Republic Day