Best performing Kuwait stocks extend near 3-week rally

The index has gained 20 per cent so far in the month

Gulf News
 

Dubai: The Kuwait index continuing its gaining streak for a third week on Sunday, leading regional gains.

The Kuwait Stock Exchange index, which has been the best performing Gulf gauge, closed 1.33 per cent higher at 6,943.24. Most of the other equity markets in the Gulf closed mixed with nominal gains and losses.

“This market didn’t do too well for a number of years. It’s starting to play a catch-up,” Saleem Khokhar, head of equities at NBAD’s asset management group told Gulf News. The index has gained more than 20 per cent in the past four weeks.

The upcoming bond issue is expected to pump in more money in the economy, helping sentiment. Market experts say that the index may get more weight in the frontier market index of the MSCI, after exclusion of Pakistan, and that move is expected to attract millions of dollars in passive funds.

“There were many positive catalysts which had been in the background, are now falling in place,” Khokhar said, adding “most fund managers were underweight Kuwait, so there will be short-covering. So we expect markets to move stable to higher.”

Dual-listed Kuwaiti companies in the UAE rose, ignoring weakness in local indices. Dubai-listed Al Madina closed 8.07 per cent higher at Dh0.71, while Ekttitab closed Dh0.63, up 3.62 per cent.

“Since Kuwait index endured a rough 3-year stretch that started in early 2013, maybe the time has come for a new cycle,” said Al Masah Capital in a note.

Elsewhere in the Gulf, the UAE indices reversed early gains to close lower. The Dubai Financial Market General index closed 0.95 per cent lower at 3,666.16, while the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange general index closed at 4,586.55, down 0.81 per cent.

The Tehran stock exchange index closed 0.01 per cent lower at 77,707.3, after the US imposed a travel ban on select nations including Iran.

More from Markets

Also In Markets

Foreign holdings of Egypt debt rise

