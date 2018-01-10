Classifieds powered by Gulf News

Bahrain’s central bank approves Ithmaar’s Dubai listing

The CBB’s approval follows an earlier announcement that the UAE’s Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) had approved the listing

Gulf News
 

Dubai

Ithmaar Holding said it has received a final approval from the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) to list on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM).

Ithmaar, which is licensed and regulated by the CBB and is currently listed on the Bahrain Bourse and Boursa Kuwait under the ticker, had announced plans in 2017 to list on additional stock exchange in the region.

