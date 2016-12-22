Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

Aussie fund manager whose stock jumped 360% plots US boost

BT is the nation’s 10th-largest money manager by assets

Gulf News
 

Sydney: Australia’s A$2.6 trillion (Dh6.9 trillion) investment industry isn’t big enough to keep BT Investment Management entirely within its borders.

BT, the nation’s 10th-largest money manager by assets, has ambitions to get around a third of its funds from the $36 trillion US investment sector in the future, according to Chief Executive Officer Emilio Gonzalez. That’s more than double the current 15 per cent, or A$13 billion, in US assets that the company manages through its London-based J O Hambro Capital Management Ltd. arm.

“There’s no reason why we shouldn’t be looking at building an equivalent business to the size of Australia and UK,” Gonzalez said in an interview in Sydney. “We see the US as an important part of our overall strategy.”

BT’s plans come as President-elect Donald Trump proposes to slash taxes, impose tariffs on Chinese imports and splurge on infrastructure, stoking market volatility as risky assets such as equities surge while inflation-sensitive instruments including US Treasuries plunge. Despite such turbulence, Gonzalez sees opportunities over the long term to expand BT’s investment products across American equities and fixed income.

“The US is a big market and in good times and bad times there are always opportunities there,” he said. “The pool of money doesn’t go away.”

Expansion Spree

BT’s shares have skyrocketed about 360 per cent since it agreed to buy J O Hambro in July 2011. The company’s shares fell 0.71 per cent to A$10.53 as at 11:45am. Thursday in Sydney. The firm, which counts Westpac Banking Corp. as its biggest shareholder, oversees around A$84 billion, of which A$40 billion are Australian funds, A$31 billion in European investments and A$13 billion from the US

Not every Australian company has succeeded in global expansion. Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. is looking to shrink its presence in Asia after selling some of its wealth units to DBS Group Holdings Ltd., and Insurance Australia Group Ltd. backtracked on its China expansion plans last year after failing to win major shareholder support for its ambitions. BT’s J O Hambro unit is also facing fee pressure in Europe, according to Credit Suisse Group AG analysts who cut the firm’s rating to “underperform” on Tuesday.

Even though BT is experienced in the acquisitions arena, it has ruled out striking a deal such as the one clinched by Janus Capital Group Inc. and Henderson Group Plc in October as the company is in a “different phase” of its business cycle, Gonzalez said.

While Australia’s benchmark interest rates are at a record-low 1.5 per cent, the US Federal Reserve hiked by 25 basis points earlier this month and signalled a steeper path for borrowing costs in 2017. Investors will need to be mindful of their exposure to assets such as infrastructure and real estate stocks that can be more vulnerable to tightening, Gonzalez said.

“They’ve all had their time in the sun,” he said.

More from Markets

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGNDonald Trump
Australia
follow this tag on MGNAustralia
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGNUnited Kingdom

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsMarkets

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGN
Australia
follow this tag on MGN
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Markets

India Stocks: buy on dips market

Business Gallery

Highlights: Guangzhou Auto Show 2016

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

New Year holiday in UAE announced

New Year holiday in UAE announced

Maid arrested over illegitimate baby

Maid arrested over illegitimate baby

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays