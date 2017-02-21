Auerbach Grayson partners with Arqaam Capital to expand coverage

Dubai:

Auerbach Grayson & Company, LLC, a New York-based brokerage firm specialising in global trade execution and exclusive in-depth research on developed, frontier and emerging markets, announced today that it has partnered with Dubai-based Arqaam Capital, the specialist emerging markets investment bank, to provide US investors with greater access to the Middle East and South Africa.

Through its exclusive partnership with Arqaam Capital, Auerbach Grayson will provide its US institutional clients with opportunities for investment in Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait, UAE, Qatar, Bahrain as well as South Africa. The partnership will allow Arqaam Capital to grow its international business by offering Auerbach Grayson’s clients, which include more than 500 of the largest US institutional investors, bespoke research and seamless trade execution across a wide range of sectors and listed companies.

“Through our partnership with Arqaam Capital, we are able to offer a deeper level of coverage and greater accessibility to investment opportunities than any broker within the Middle East,” said David Grayson, CEO and co-founder of Auerbach Grayson. “Most of the independent brokers that still operate in South Africa no longer cover the entire market. However, Arqaam’s direct membership on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, coupled with the quality and depth of their research in the largest market of Africa, brings our clients a new breadth of coverage.” In less than a decade, Arqaam Capital has grown into a well-established investment bank operating four business segments, sales & trading, investment banking, asset management and alternative investments. Arqaam Capital is one of the top institutional full service brokers in the MENA region via seats in Middle Eastern and African exchanges, supported by a strong network of local executing brokers. Arqaam covers more than 300 listed companies in the Middle East and Africa region across 27 countries and a wide range of sectors. The firm provides the largest global coverage of MENA equities representing over 60% of GCC market capitalisation.

“Our exclusive partnership with Auerbach Grayson will enable Arqaam Capital to continue growing its global brokerage business by building relationships with some of the largest institutional investors in the world, while offering them the most penetrative research available in the Middle East and South African capital markets,” said Dennis Wijsmuller, Chief Operating Officer, Arqaam Capital. “I look forward to our firms working closely together as we connect even more global investors to the investment opportunities in this dynamic and rapidly growing region.”

Auerbach Grayson built its global network by establishing partnerships with local and regional brokers and banks in emerging, frontier and developed markets worldwide, with analysts in every region. The firm provides US institutional investors with trade execution and in-depth local equity research from its local partners. The firm recently expanded into US block trading, global block trading, and global program trading. Through its recent partnership with Beltone Financial Holding, the largest asset management firm in Egypt, Auerbach Grayson will expand into asset management and investment banking.

The partnering agreement between Arqaam Capital and Auerbach Grayson & Company, LLC came into effect as of 5 February 2017.