Auerbach Grayson partners with Arqaam Capital to expand coverage

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Auerbach Grayson partners with Arqaam Capital to expand coverage

Partnership will allow Arqaam Capital to grow its international business by offering Auerbach Grayson’s clients

Gulf News
 

Dubai:

Auerbach Grayson & Company, LLC, a New York-based brokerage firm specialising in global trade execution and exclusive in-depth research on developed, frontier and emerging markets, announced today that it has partnered with Dubai-based Arqaam Capital, the specialist emerging markets investment bank, to provide US investors with greater access to the Middle East and South Africa.

Through its exclusive partnership with Arqaam Capital, Auerbach Grayson will provide its US institutional clients with opportunities for investment in Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait, UAE, Qatar, Bahrain as well as South Africa. The partnership will allow Arqaam Capital to grow its international business by offering Auerbach Grayson’s clients, which include more than 500 of the largest US institutional investors, bespoke research and seamless trade execution across a wide range of sectors and listed companies.

“Through our partnership with Arqaam Capital, we are able to offer a deeper level of coverage and greater accessibility to investment opportunities than any broker within the Middle East,” said David Grayson, CEO and co-founder of Auerbach Grayson. “Most of the independent brokers that still operate in South Africa no longer cover the entire market. However, Arqaam’s direct membership on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, coupled with the quality and depth of their research in the largest market of Africa, brings our clients a new breadth of coverage.” In less than a decade, Arqaam Capital has grown into a well-established investment bank operating four business segments, sales & trading, investment banking, asset management and alternative investments. Arqaam Capital is one of the top institutional full service brokers in the MENA region via seats in Middle Eastern and African exchanges, supported by a strong network of local executing brokers. Arqaam covers more than 300 listed companies in the Middle East and Africa region across 27 countries and a wide range of sectors. The firm provides the largest global coverage of MENA equities representing over 60% of GCC market capitalisation.

“Our exclusive partnership with Auerbach Grayson will enable Arqaam Capital to continue growing its global brokerage business by building relationships with some of the largest institutional investors in the world, while offering them the most penetrative research available in the Middle East and South African capital markets,” said Dennis Wijsmuller, Chief Operating Officer, Arqaam Capital. “I look forward to our firms working closely together as we connect even more global investors to the investment opportunities in this dynamic and rapidly growing region.”

Auerbach Grayson built its global network by establishing partnerships with local and regional brokers and banks in emerging, frontier and developed markets worldwide, with analysts in every region. The firm provides US institutional investors with trade execution and in-depth local equity research from its local partners. The firm recently expanded into US block trading, global block trading, and global program trading. Through its recent partnership with Beltone Financial Holding, the largest asset management firm in Egypt, Auerbach Grayson will expand into asset management and investment banking.

The partnering agreement between Arqaam Capital and Auerbach Grayson & Company, LLC came into effect as of 5 February 2017.

More from Markets

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Qatar
follow this tag on MGNQatar
Saudi Arabia
follow this tag on MGNSaudi Arabia
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Bahrain
follow this tag on MGNBahrain
South Africa
follow this tag on MGNSouth Africa

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsMarkets

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
United States
follow this tag on MGN
Qatar
follow this tag on MGN
Saudi Arabia
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Markets

Currencies flag risks to bullish growth story

Business Gallery

In pictures: Defence exhibition Idex 2017

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Brothers found guilty of sex with schoolgirl

Brothers found guilty of sex with schoolgirl

Woman jailed over Dh53k Etisalat bill

Woman jailed over Dh53k Etisalat bill

Plane crashes into mall in 'massive fireball'

Plane crashes into mall in 'massive fireball'

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

Woman, 63, gives birth to baby girl in Dubai

Woman, 63, gives birth to baby girl in Dubai

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

Debt warning for Filipinos in UAE

Debt warning for Filipinos in UAE

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Wife, 22, lover accused of killing husband

Wife, 22, lover accused of killing husband