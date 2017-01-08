As Calpers braces for smaller gains, three places feel it most

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

As Calpers braces for smaller gains, three places feel it most

The pension fund is bracing for more conservative gains after a bull-market run pushed stocks to record highs

Gulf News
 

San Francisco: Late last month, the nation’s largest pension fund, the California Public Employees’ Retirement System, rolled back the expected rate of return on its investments, bracing for more conservative gains after a bull-market run pushed stocks to record highs.

The decision means that the system’s 3,000 cities, counties, school districts and other public agencies will have to put more taxpayer money into the fund because they can’t count as heavily on expected investment income to cover future benefit checks. The impact will be the biggest for those already deeply in debt to the retirement plan and struggling to catch up.

Riverside County, Santa Clara County and the Los Angeles Unified School District have the highest unfunded liabilities among localities that participate in the system, known as Calpers, according to an analysis of 2015 audits by Moody’s Investors Service of those it rates that are in the plan. Many California counties and cities, including San Francisco and Los Angeles, run their own retirement systems.

“Their unfunded liabilities are large in part because they are large organisations and California has been relatively generous in providing pension benefits,” said Eric Hoffmann, senior vice president at Moody’s. “They’re going to have to dedicate more of their discretionary revenue to making pension payments than they did in the past.”

As a result of the Dec. 21 vote by the Calpers board, the fund will reduce the annual investment return it anticipates — which actuaries use to determine the size of annual pension contributions — to 7 per cent from 7.5 per cent over the next three years. The increases will take effect for school districts and local governments in July 2018, a year after it kicks in for the state.

In the long run, the shift may prove positive for the ratings of California governments by forcing them to shore up their retirement plans and reducing the unanticipated contribution increases that have followed years of lacklustre returns, Moody’s said in a statement Thursday.

The counties are highly rated, with solid balance sheets, and are “relatively well positioned to manage this increase particularly now while revenues are growing,” Hoffmann said. The Los Angeles school district, the nation’s second-largest, also faces additional unfunded liabilities from a different retirement system for teachers, he said.

The following are key facts about the three, according to data provided by the governments, Moody’s and financial filings:

Riverside county

Population: 2.36 million. Number of full-time employees: 19,784. Moody’s rating: Aa3. Unfunded Calpers liability: $1.45 billion (Dh5.32 billion). Latest Calpers contribution: $247 million for fiscal 2017. Size of general fund: $3.1 billion. Impact: The county is the largest local participant in Calpers, so its rank as having the largest unfunded liability “would not be a surprise. We have been forecasting a long-term trend of increases, but the increased cost short-term will put more pressure on our budget,” said Paul McDonnell, assistant CEO-Finance.

Santa Clara County

Population: 1.9 million. Number of employees: 17,719. Moody’s rating: Aa2. Unfunded Calpers liability: $1.44 billion. Latest Calpers contribution: $444 million for fiscal 2017. Size of general fund: $3.19 billion. Impact: The county, the epicentre of Silicon Valley, expects to pay about $37 million more a year for its pensions after the new rate is fully implemented in the short term, but over 30 years it anticipates that the contributions will drop along with the unfunded liability. “Given the recent strength of the local economy, taking action now to improve the funding of the pension fund in effort to reduce costs in the long term makes financial sense,” said Rey Guillen, Employee Benefits Director.

Los Angeles Unified School District

Total enrolment including adult education: 734,641. Number of employees: 60,191. Moody’s rating: Aa2. Unfunded Calpers liability: $1.1 billion. Latest Calpers contribution: $78.2 million in fiscal 2017. Size of general fund: $7.59 billion. Impact: “There will be a significant impact, and we have to manage the budget accordingly,” said John Walsh, deputy chief financial officer.

More from Markets

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsMarkets

Also In Markets

Nasdaq Dubai lauds EU backing of DFSA framework

Business Gallery

Highlights: Detroit Auto Show

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Speeding drivers: Meet your friendly radars

Speeding drivers: Meet your friendly radars

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

UAE: Security checks on foreign workers soon

UAE: Security checks on foreign workers soon

Terrorist’s family refuses condolences

Terrorist’s family refuses condolences

5 UAE martyrs in Kandahar blast named

5 UAE martyrs in Kandahar blast named

Kuwait deports nearly 80 expats a day

Kuwait deports nearly 80 expats a day

How to get a job in UAE without leaving home

How to get a job in UAE without leaving home

Watch: Where your bags go after check-in

Watch: Where your bags go after check-in