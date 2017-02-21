Arabtec recovery hopes spur DFM sell-off

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Arabtec recovery hopes spur DFM sell-off

Traders liquidated positions in DFM, Damac Properties, Gulf Finance House, Union Properties among others on hopes of recovery in Arabtec

Gulf News
 

Dubai:

The swift fall in Arabtec shares triggered a wider sell-off on Dubai bourse on Tuesday, as traders liquidated other positions which were in profit, on hopes to cut losses in the construction major.

Arabtec has fallen 36.36 per cent since February 12 after the results, and fell below Dh1 mark. On Tuesday Arabtec closed 7 per cent lower at Dh0.836. Traders liquidated positions in DFM, Damac Properties, Gulf Finance House, Union Properties among others on hopes of recovery in Arabtec.

“The losses that we’ve seen in Arabtec and Drake and Scull has encouraged people to become more active in terms of taking profit from stocks that they are concerned with in terms of fundamentals,” Sanyalaksna Manibhandu, director Research, National Bank of Abu Dhabi Securities said.

“If there are no new announcements from the management of Arabtec, we might go lower,” Manibhandu said. Arabtec had announced of a rights issue after publishing their fourth quarter results.

Gulf Finance House fell more than 2 per cent to end at Dh2.83. Dubai Financial Market shares fell more than 5 per cent to be at Dh1.42. Shuaa fell more than 2.5 per cent to end at Dh1.74.

“Traders would be waiting to get back in the market. Profit taking is a good thing as they prevent you to be expecting too much,” Manibhandu said.

The Dubai Financial Market General Index closed 1.22 per cent lower at 3,560.04. The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange General Index closed 0.60 per cent higher at 4,607.69.

Etisalat closed 2.22 per cent higher at Dh18.40. First Gulf Bank closed 0.74 per cent higher at Dh13.65. Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank closed 1.21 per cent higher at Dh7.53. Dana Gas fell 8.51 per cent to end at Dh0.43 after the company re-stated their results.

In other Gulf markets, Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul index closed 0.20 per cent lower at 7,057.79. The Qatar exchange index closed 0.19 per cent higher at 10,933.69. The Kuwait Stock Exchange index closed 13 points lower at 6,766.36.

More from Markets

tags from this story

Qatar
follow this tag on MGNQatar
Dubai Financial Market
follow this tag on MGNDubai Financial Market
NATIONAL BANK OF ABU DHABI
follow this tag on MGNNATIONAL BANK OF ABU DHABI
Saudi Arabia
follow this tag on MGNSaudi Arabia
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi
First Gulf Bank
follow this tag on MGNFirst Gulf Bank
Kuwait
follow this tag on MGNKuwait

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsMarkets

tags

Qatar
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai Financial Market
follow this tag on MGN
NATIONAL BANK OF ABU DHABI
follow this tag on MGN
Saudi Arabia
follow this tag on MGN
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Markets

LME cuts deal with banks for gold futures

Business Gallery

In pictures: Defence exhibition Idex 2017

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Brothers found guilty of sex with schoolgirl

Brothers found guilty of sex with schoolgirl

Woman jailed over Dh53k Etisalat bill

Woman jailed over Dh53k Etisalat bill

Plane crashes into mall in 'massive fireball'

Plane crashes into mall in 'massive fireball'

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

Woman, 63, gives birth to baby girl in Dubai

Woman, 63, gives birth to baby girl in Dubai

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

Debt warning for Filipinos in UAE

Debt warning for Filipinos in UAE

Wife, 22, lover accused of killing husband

Wife, 22, lover accused of killing husband

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays