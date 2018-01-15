Classifieds powered by Gulf News

ArabianChain launches digital asset exchange

Palmex platform makes is possible for Mideast investors to buy, sell and trade cryptocurrencies securely

Gulf News
 

Dubai: Dubai-based blockchain start-up ArabianChain said it has officially launched Palmex, an easy-to-use professional digital asset exchange platform that makes is possible for investors to buy, sell and trade cryptocurrencies securely.

Palmex is one of the first digital asset exchanges out of the Middle East and North Africa region. The exchange offers investors and amateurs an intuitive user experience with advanced trading tools, multiple cryptocurrency pairs, rigorous security measures and minimal trading fees, the company said in a statement.

