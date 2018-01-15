ArabianChain launches digital asset exchange

Dubai: Dubai-based blockchain start-up ArabianChain said it has officially launched Palmex, an easy-to-use professional digital asset exchange platform that makes is possible for investors to buy, sell and trade cryptocurrencies securely.

Palmex is one of the first digital asset exchanges out of the Middle East and North Africa region. The exchange offers investors and amateurs an intuitive user experience with advanced trading tools, multiple cryptocurrency pairs, rigorous security measures and minimal trading fees, the company said in a statement.