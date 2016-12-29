Amlak’s chief commercial officer resigns
Abu Dhabi: Amlak Finance, the Dubai-listed firm, announced that resignation of its chief commercial officer, Adnan Al Awadhi.
In a statement to the Dubai bourse, the company said Al Awadhi’s resignation has been accepted, and that he shall be relieved from duties effective from December 31, 2016.
Amlak had reported earlier Dh5.7 million in profit attributable to the equity holders for the third quarter of 2016, down from Dh55.5 million in the same period last year.
Share prices ended on Thursday unchanged at Dh1.26.