Al Hilal Global Sukuk Fund delivers 3.83% dividend
Abu Dhabi: Al Hilal Bank has paid out a 3.83 per cent dividend on its flagship fund, Al Hilal Global Sukuk Fund, to all registered unit holders as of January 24, 2017.
Launched in March 2012, the fund’s objective is to generate a regular stream of income as well as achieve capital growth by investing in a global universe of Sharia-compliant fixed-income securities, Sukuk, issued by sovereign, quasi-sovereign and corporate organisations. The distribution equalled 3.83 per cent of the fund’s net asset value, NAV, based on the initial NAV of $10 (Dh36.70). The positive performance of the fund amid a low interest rate environment and global uncertainty reflects the fund management expertise of Al Hilal Bank’s Investment Banking Group, the Fund Manager, and its Investment Advisor, CIMB-Principal Islamic Asset Management of Malaysia.