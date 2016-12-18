Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

Agreement for dual listings on Nasdaq Dubai, ASE signed

Nasdaq Dubai and Amman Stock Exchange sign MoU on mutual cooperation

Image Credit: Nasdaq Dubai
The MoU was signed in Dubai by Nader Azar, Chief Executive of ASE, and Hamed Ali, Chief Executive of Nasdaq Dubai, in the presence of senior executives of both exchanges as well as Fadi Khalaf, Secretary-General of the Arab Federation of Exchanges.
Gulf News
 

Dubai

Nasdaq Dubai and Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore cooperation possibilities including facilitating a process for dual listings.

The MoU calls for cooperation on a range of activities and exchange of information and expertise, including on dual listings for companies on the ASE and Nasdaq Dubai, in addition to establishing a framework for collaboration between the two markets.

“Our commitment to exploring collaboration with Nasdaq Dubai, as the region’s international exchange, will strengthen our links with global capital markets for the benefit of Jordanian companies and investors. By sharing expertise and cross fertilising ideas we will enable both exchanges to grow and better serve their market participants,” Nader Azar, chief executive of ASE, said in a statement.

“Jordanian businesses have a deserved reputation for entrepreneurial dynamism which Nasdaq Dubai is well placed to support. Through this agreement we look forward to building close relationships with Jordanian financial markets professionals, as well as companies that aim to raise regional and international capital and expand their visibility to a global audience,” Hamed Ali, chief executive of Nasdaq Dubai, said.

Nasdaq Dubai will expand its range of futures in a phased programme, including contracts on companies listed on other MENA exchanges as well as index futures and equity options. It will also increase the range of connected brokers and other market participants.

The Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) was established in March 1999 as a non-profit institution with administrative and financial autonomy. It is authorised to function as an exchange for the trading of securities in Jordan. The ASE is governed by a seven-member board of directors. The ASE membership is comprised of Jordan’s 57 brokerage firms.

 

More from Markets

tags from this story

Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Jordan
follow this tag on MGNJordan
NASDAQ
follow this tag on MGNNASDAQ

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsMarkets

tags

Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Jordan
follow this tag on MGN
NASDAQ
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Markets

Aussie fund manager plots US boost

Business Gallery

Highlights: Guangzhou Auto Show 2016

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

New Year holiday in UAE announced

New Year holiday in UAE announced

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Expats busted in Riyadh for compound party

Expats busted in Riyadh for compound party