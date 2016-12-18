Agreement for dual listings on Nasdaq Dubai, ASE signed

The MoU was signed in Dubai by Nader Azar, Chief Executive of ASE, and Hamed Ali, Chief Executive of Nasdaq Dubai, in the presence of senior executives of both exchanges as well as Fadi Khalaf, Secretary-General of the Arab Federation of Exchanges.

Dubai Nasdaq Dubai and Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore cooperation possibilities including facilitating a process for dual listings. The MoU calls for cooperation on a range of activities and exchange of information and expertise, including on dual listings for companies on the ASE and Nasdaq Dubai, in addition to establishing a framework for collaboration between the two markets. “Our commitment to exploring collaboration with Nasdaq Dubai, as the region’s international exchange, will strengthen our links with global capital markets for the benefit of Jordanian companies and investors. By sharing expertise and cross fertilising ideas we will enable both exchanges to grow and better serve their market participants,” Nader Azar, chief executive of ASE, said in a statement. “Jordanian businesses have a deserved reputation for entrepreneurial dynamism which Nasdaq Dubai is well placed to support. Through this agreement we look forward to building close relationships with Jordanian financial markets professionals, as well as companies that aim to raise regional and international capital and expand their visibility to a global audience,” Hamed Ali, chief executive of Nasdaq Dubai, said. Nasdaq Dubai will expand its range of futures in a phased programme, including contracts on companies listed on other MENA exchanges as well as index futures and equity options. It will also increase the range of connected brokers and other market participants. The Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) was established in March 1999 as a non-profit institution with administrative and financial autonomy. It is authorised to function as an exchange for the trading of securities in Jordan. The ASE is governed by a seven-member board of directors. The ASE membership is comprised of Jordan’s 57 brokerage firms.