ADGM and Mauritius Financial Services Commission sign MoU
Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) and the Mauritius Financial Services Commission entered into a Memorandum of Understanding to strengthen regulatory cooperation for the supervision of financial institutions, to facilitate joint collaboration and exchange of information as well as support cross border activities.
In a statement, Richard Teng, Chief Executive Officer, FSRA (Financial Services Regulatory Authority) of ADGM said: “We look forward to working closely with the Financial Services Commission of Mauritius on relevant initiatives to strengthen relationship further, share regulatory experience and insights and bolster the growth of financial services in both markets.”