7,200 institutional investors in ADX
Dubai: The total number of investors in Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) has reached 968,804 by the end of November, of which 3550 have been issued during the first eleven months of 2016.
1549 numbers where issued for UAE investors, 227 for GCC investors, 782 for Arab investors, and 992 for other nationalities. Meanwhile 462 numbers where issued for local & foreign institutional investors, of which 389 were issued to foreign institutional investors, as such the number of institutional investors in ADX since inception reached around 7200 institutions.
“The number of investors is growing steadily supported by the attractiveness of prices and the low P/E Ratio compared to other markets, “said Rashed Al Beloushi, Chief Executive of ADX in a statement.
“Our strategy focuses on attracting further institutional liquidity which brings more depth into the market. Furthermore, ADX works to activate the bonds and sukuk market by communicating with companies and institutions to encourage them to be listed on ADX. In addition we constantly on promoting ADX globally in order to highlight the investment opportunities available in the Exchange and attract further foreign institutional investments,” added Al Beloushi.