Top government, industry players among speakers at manufacturing summit

Abu Dhabi: A number of top executives and government officials from across the world will take part in the world’s first Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit (GMIS), which is set to take place in Abu Dhabi from March 27 to 30 this year.

Egypt’s Minister of Trade and Industry, Tarek Kabil and Dr Elham M.A. Ebrahim, Commissioner for Infrastructure and Energy, African Union, are among the top officials confirmed for the four-day event.

Joe Kraser, president and chief executive officer of Siemens; Mike Singh, Chairman TC Group and Distinguished Fellow at India’s Jindal School of International Affairs; and Bernard Charlès, Vice-Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Dassault Systems, among others will also be present at the event that will be held at the Paris-Sorbonne University on Al Reem Island.

Badr Al Olama, Chief Executive Officer, Strata Manufacturing, and Head of the Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit Organising Committee, said in a statement that the summit will provide an international platform to foster global dialogue on industrial sustainability, and urges solutions to problems that face society.

“By combining our collective expertise and convening thought-leaders from across government, industry and civil society, we have an opportunity to catalyse radical action that can change the state of our world for future generations,” he said.

A joint initiative by the UAE Ministry of Economy and the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO), and co-hosted by the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, the Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit will bring together more than 1,200 businessmen and government officials from across the world under one roof.

The move comes as the UAE government aims to increase the contribution of the manufacturing sector to overall GDP (gross domestic product) from 11 per cent at present to 25 per cent by 2025. The government is also bringing in the UAE investment law, which allows 100 per cent ownership to foreigners to boost to the manufacturing sector as the revenues reduce due to low oil prices.

Egypt’s Minister of Trade and Industry will examine the influence of the technological revolution on strategic policy-making and national economic structures. “Disruptive technologies are impacting global trade patterns, value chains and employment profiles,” he said in a statement. “Government leaders will need to be agile enough to harness the positive disruptive potential of technology and make it work for the people they serve.”