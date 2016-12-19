KEF Holdings opens $100mn offsite manufacturing park in India
DUBAI: KEF Holdings, the UAE-based multinational specialist in offsite manufacturing technology, launched KEF Infra One Industrial Park, the first fully integrated offsite manufacturing park in Tamil Nadu, India, yesterday.
Valued at $100 million (Dh367.30 million), the fully integrated facility with 10 manufacturing lines spans one million square feet and is to cater to the infrastructure needs in India and the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council), the company said in a statement on Monday. KEF Infra, the infrastructure subsidiary of KEF Holdings, also aims to export its technology-led development in the UAE and other GCC markets. (Staff Report)