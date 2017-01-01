Growth in China’s factories, services slows in December — official PMI

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Growth in China’s factories, services slows in December — official PMI

The government is cracking down on speculative property buying, and signals from policymakers that more will be done to contain asset bubbles

Gulf News
 

BEIJING: China’s manufacturing sector expanded for a fifth month in December, but growth slowed a touch more than expected in a sign that government measures to rein in soaring asset prices are starting to have a knock-on effect on the broader economy.

The official Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) stood at 51.4 in December compared with 51.7 in November. A reading above 50 indicates an expansion on a monthly basis while one below 50 suggests a contraction.

December’s reading was slightly below the forecast in a Reuters poll for 51.5.

A housing boom in the second half of 2016 and a government spending spree on infrastructure have helped boost prices for commodities from cement to steel, giving the manufacturing sector a much-needed lift.

But the government is cracking down on speculative property buying, and signals from policymakers that more will be done to contain asset bubbles and rising debt — even at the expense of slower growth — means extra stimulus measures could be limited.

“Today’s PMI figures suggest that the change of policy tone has taken its toll, as the authorities are seriously concerned about the asset bubbles,” said Zhou Hao, senior economist at Commerzbank.

Factory output slowed in December, with the sub-index hitting 53.3 compared with 53.9 the previous month.

Total new orders were flat at 53.2, logging the same as in November, while new export orders fell to 50.1 from 50.3.

Jobs were again lost, with the employment sub-index sitting at 48.9, compared to 49.2 in November, as the country pledged to cut excess capacity over a range of industries.

A sub-index for smaller firms fell, and performance for larger companies also worsened.

The Markit/Caixin PMI, a private gauge of manufacturing activity which focuses more on small- and mid-sized firms, is due on January 3.

Analysts in a Reuters poll expect it to fall to 50.7 from the previous month’s reading of 50.9.

A separate reading on the services sector showed the pace of growth slowed in December, Sunday’s data showed.

The official non-manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) stood at 54.5 in December, down from 54.7 in November, but well above the 50-point mark.

China is counting on growth in services — which account for more than half of gross domestic product — to offset persistent softness in exports that is dragging on the economy. Private investment has also remained stubbornly weak.

But GDP still looks set to hit Beijing’s 2016 growth target of 6.5 to 7 per cent, after expanding 6.7 per cent for each of the first three quarters.

tags from this story

China
follow this tag on MGNChina

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsManufacturing

tags

China
follow this tag on MGN
Loading...