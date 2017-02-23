Mobile
Al Hosn to make extra-light armoured vest

8.5kg vest produced in cooperation with Khalifa University Research Centre and DuPont

Gulf News
 

DUBAI: Al Hosn Armoued Systems announced the production of a new extra-light armoured vest weighing 8.5kg.

The vest, produced in cooperation with Khalifa University Research Centre and using DuPont’s aramid fibre, complies with National Institute Justice standards 3++, and is based on the standards of the UAE GHQ Armed Forces.

Al Hosn said it plans to increase production of the vest to fulfil the demand of the armed forces and other defence entities.

Al Hosn general manager Mohammad Al Teneiji said, “The armoured vest is the latest creation for Al Hosn and we intend to create more products like this in order for Al Hosn to be specialised in the defence market ensuring that we stand out, not only regionally but globally as well.”

