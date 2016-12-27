Mobile
China to speed up drafting overseas investment regulations — state media

As investment in sectors such as property has shown irregularities

Gulf News
 

Beijing: China will speed up drafting regulations on overseas investment, as investment in sectors such as property has shown irregularities, a senior commerce ministry official was quoted as saying on Tuesday. Zhou Liujun told state-owned news agency China News Service there were many risks underlining the huge surge in overseas investment this year, and some firms were making “big-volume” deals abroad even as they faced mounting debt that exceeded their total assets. “In the property sector, overseas investment has shown unreasonable tendencies,” Zhou was quoted as saying.

He said the proposed regulations were being studied and their content was “very rich”, but he did not elaborate or give any details.

