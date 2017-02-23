Natural disasters dampen Swiss Re profits
Zurich: Re-insurance giant Swiss Re reported weaker profits Thursday, hit by payouts for natural disasters including Hurricane Matthew in the United States. Net profit fell 23 per cent to $3.5 billion (Dh12.8 billion), below analyst expectations. Wildfires in Canada and an earthquake in New Zealand also weighed on the bottom line, the Swiss company said. But “solid underwriting and a strong investment result” made a positive contribution. “We report a good net income for 2016, despite navigating a difficult environment for quite some time now,” said CEO Christian Mumenthaler in a statement.
Swiss Re still raised its dividend by 5.4 per cent and said it planned to buy back its own shares in the market to the tune of one billion Swiss francs (€940 million, $990 million).