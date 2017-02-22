8 out of ten people in UAE are underinsured: Zurich

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

8 out of ten people in UAE are underinsured: Zurich

Firm explains 'hidden costs' that UAE residents will end up paying because they're not covered by their insurance

 

Dubai: A huge number of residents in the UAE are facing the risk of spending their lifetime of savings if they become seriously ill because only a small percentage of them have insurance plans that cover critical illnesses.

Financial services experts have warned that the standard medical insurance that most people signed up for have very limited coverage, which is why those who have been diagnosed with cancer, heart ailment or kidney failure ended up in serious financial crisis.

According to the latest research provided by Zurich International Life Middle East on Monday, nearly eight out of ten (76 per cent) people in UAE, or a staggering 7.1 million residents, are underinsured, and 85 per cent of women are not covered for critical illness.

The provider expressed concern over the low levels of UAE residents-- mostly expatriates -- with sufficient insurance cover considering that very few government provisions exist for foreigners and companies tend to provide limited healthcare coverage.

“While private medical insurance might cover some or all medical bills, there tends to be an annual limit and individuals might also be required to co-pay a percentage of the bills,” Zurich said in a report.

Without a critical illness insurance, residents will have to personally cover a host of “hidden costs” that come with a serious disease, including a range of expensive prescription medicines, physiotherapy, clinical psychological services and other therapy sessions that can set a patient back tens of thousands of dirhams.

Then there are lifestyle and other related costs to consider. When a person is unable to walk, for instance, a huge sum is most likely required to cover for specialised equipment and home modifications, such as wheelchair access, which can be particularly expensive.

According to research, over a third (37 per cent) of people incur costs for replacement clothing due to rapid weight loss or gain and specialised equipment and structural alterations at home to aid recovery or treatment.

And if a person needs to stop working to recover from a critical illness, he and his family will lose the monthly income while facing huge medical bills.

“It’s important to note recovery from a critical illness is highly individual and it could possibly take longer than four years for you to fully recover,” said Jason Waldron, protection expert at Zurich Life International.

Based on a report by Macmillan, almost one in three (30 per cent) of people living with cancer experienced a loss of income as a result of their diagnosis, while a third (33 per cent) stopped working either permanently or temporarily, depending on recovery times.

“Some costs are difficult to quantify, such as regular trips to medical appointments, travel, wigs or hairpieces due to hair loss, and increase in household bills such as utilities, groceries and telephone,” Zurich added.

While the current level of protection in the UAE is low, Zurich noted that a lot of people in the country are actually willing to pay an average of 6 per cent of their monthly income on insurance premiums, higher than the global average of 5 per cent. Furthermore, one in five individuals in the UAE are willing to pay ten per cent on the same.

The amount of money that people need to spend on critical illness insurance premiums can vary depending on the age, gender or medical history of an individual.

Waldron suggested a quick tip on how to determine how much critical illness cover you need:

“As an absolute minimum, [take] your annual income and multiply this by four. This will ensure that you can afford to maintain your current lifestyle while you are out of work and recovering. It’s important to note recovery from a critical illness is highly individual and it could possibly take longer than four years for you to fully recover.”

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsInsurance

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Loading...