Shaikh Mohammed issues decree on DIEDC board
Dubai: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, in his capacity as Ruler of Dubai, issued Decree No. 5 of 2017 on the formation of the Board of Dubai Islamic Economy Development Centre.
The board will serve under the supervision of Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council.
Sultan Al Mansouri chairs the new board, while Sami Al Qamzi is the vice-chairman.