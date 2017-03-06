Mobile
Mohammad Bin Rashid visits the new FCSA headquarters

Vice-President stressed the importance of cooperation and coordination between the authority and government bodies

Gulf News
 

Dubai: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Monday visited the new headquarters of the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Authority (FCSA) in Dubai.

Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince, was also present.

Shaikh Mohammad listened to a detailed explanation from Abdullah Nasser Lootah, Director-General of the FCSA, about the objectives of the authority, which consist of releasing global competitiveness reports and developing the UAE’s statistics system by utilising the most advanced technologies in the field of data and statistics.

The authority is also tasked with developing skills of nationals and joint work with partnered local and federal government bodies, as well as private sector companies and global organisations.

Shaikh Mohammad then inspected the headquarters, and was acquainted with the tasks and duties of FCSA’s different sections.

The Vice-President stressed the importance of cooperation and coordination between the authority and government bodies in order to ensure the successful completion of the National Agenda and UAE Vision 2021, and to keep the UAE at the top of the world in terms of initiatives and development programmes that are based on knowledge, innovation and excellence.

United Arab Emirates
Dubai
Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum
