Mohammad Bin Rashid receives FedEx CEO

Dubai: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Sunday received Frederick W. Smith, CEO and President of FedEx Corporation. Welcoming Smith in the UAE, Shaikh Mohammad praised FedEx activities, operations and investments in the UAE and the region being conducted through its regional headquarters in Dubai which has been actively working since a quarter of a century. Shaikh Mohammad highlighted the role being played by FedEx in offering express services to its customers through its office in Dubai that is hiring more than 1,000 employees. He also stressed that the UAE government is providing all possible facilities for FedEx to help it develop its activities and increase the number of its employees and their families in Dubai and the UAE. Smith expressed his immense appreciation for the UAE’s support and logistical assistance to FedEx, which allowed it to expand and boost its activities. He praised the UAE’s state-of-the-art infrastructure especially in Dubai which has no counterpart in Middle East and North Africa (Mena). FedEx is an American corporation that offers air freight and courier services all around the world. The meeting was attended by Shaikh Ahmad Bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation and Chairman and CEO of Emirates airline and Group, and Khalifa Saeed Sulaiman, Director-General of Dubai Protocol and Hospitality Department.