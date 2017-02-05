Mohammad Bin Rashid receives FedEx CEO

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Mohammad Bin Rashid receives FedEx CEO

Shaikh Mohammad highlighted the role being played by FedEx in offering express services

Image Credit: WAM
WAMHis Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, yesterday received Frederick W. Smith, CEO and President of FedEx Corporation. Welcoming Smith in the UAE, Shaikh Mohammad praised FedEx activities, operations and investments in the UAE and the region being conducted through its regional headquarters in Dubai, which has been actively working for a quarter century. Shaikh Mohammad highlighted the role being played by FedEx in offering express services to its customers through its office in Dubai that is hiring more than 1,000 employees. Smith expressed his immense appreciation for the UAE’s support and logistical assistance to FedEx, which allowed it to expand and boost its activities.
Gulf News
 

Dubai: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Sunday received Frederick W. Smith, CEO and President of FedEx Corporation.

Welcoming Smith in the UAE, Shaikh Mohammad praised FedEx activities, operations and investments in the UAE and the region being conducted through its regional headquarters in Dubai which has been actively working since a quarter of a century.

Shaikh Mohammad highlighted the role being played by FedEx in offering express services to its customers through its office in Dubai that is hiring more than 1,000 employees. He also stressed that the UAE government is providing all possible facilities for FedEx to help it develop its activities and increase the number of its employees and their families in Dubai and the UAE.

Smith expressed his immense appreciation for the UAE’s support and logistical assistance to FedEx, which allowed it to expand and boost its activities.

He praised the UAE’s state-of-the-art infrastructure especially in Dubai which has no counterpart in Middle East and North Africa (Mena).

FedEx is an American corporation that offers air freight and courier services all around the world.

The meeting was attended by Shaikh Ahmad Bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation and Chairman and CEO of Emirates airline and Group, and Khalifa Saeed Sulaiman, Director-General of Dubai Protocol and Hospitality Department.

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Emirates Airline
follow this tag on MGNEmirates Airline

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsGovernment

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Emirates Airline
follow this tag on MGN
dubai airports
Loading...