Dubai Municipality undertaking Dh2.5b projects

Abu Dhabi: The Dubai Municipality said on Sunday it is undertaking the construction of markets and commercial complexes as well as expanding and maintaining other markets at a total cost of Dh2.5 billion.

In a statement, the Municipality said the projects are expected to contribute to the revitalisation of economic activity in the emirate of Dubai.

“Dubai Municipality has undertaken a project to develop the Central Fruits and Vegetables Market at an estimated cost of Dh500 million, and the establishment of a multi-storey cold storage for vegetables and fruits involving 56 stores at an estimated cost of Dh160 million.

This project will contribute towards increasing the storage capacity of vegetables and fruits and will meet the growing demand for cold storages by the market traders,” said Hussain Lootah, director general of Dubai Municipality.

He added that the contract has also been signed with a company to build, manage, and operate a truck and heavy equipment washing station within the truck market.

Juma Al Fuqae, Director of Assets Management Department explained that the investment map of markets (2017-2021) has been prepared and they will be funded either by the Municipality budget or by attracting investors from private sector.

“The Municipality is currently constructing a specialised market in the field of building materials in Warsan-3 at a cost of Dh96 million, which is 95 per cent complete. Another market in the field of furniture, electrical equipment and household appliances at Nad Al Sheba at a cost of Dh76.825 million is 90 per cent complete and we are currently communicating with furniture and construction materials companies with well-known brands to open their branches in the market. These markets are expected to provide services to the community in the first quarter of 2017,” Lootah stated.

The Municipality manages about 5,000 shops, warehouses and cafeterias in 14 different markets in the emirate constructed at a cost of more than Dh1 billion.