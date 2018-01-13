Dewa approves Dh26.4b budget for 2018

Dubai: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, Dewa, has approved a total budget of Dh26.417 billion for 2018, compared to Dh24.358 billion in 2017.

The 2018 budget incorporates investments in conventional and non-conventional energy sources, advanced technologies and innovative projects to realise the vision of the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, to make Dubai a smart, sustainable and innovative city, and consolidate its position as a global model for green economy.

Dewa recognises the vital role of renewable and clean energy sources in realising the objectives of the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 to provide 75 per cent of Dubai’s total power output from clean energy by 2050.

Dewa has also announced the preferred bidder for its 700MW concentrated solar power Independent Power Producer, IPP, model project costing Dh14.2 billion.

“The budget supports the vision of our leadership to provide citizens and residents with excellent services in a smart and well-connected city, which is recognised as a world model for developing clean energy, inspiring innovation and creativity and promoting sustainability. Accordingly, our investment in disruptive technologies and the launch of the world’s first Sharia compliant Green Fund are testimony to Dewa’s commitment to the aspirations of His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister [of the UAE] and Ruler of Dubai,” said Saeed Mohammad Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of Dewa.

Transmission projects

An amount of Dh10.076 billion of the 2018 budget is allocated to capital projects and capital purchases, compared to Dh8.692 billion in 2017. The 2018 budget includes Dh2.684 billion for electricity and water generation, Dh5.013 billion for power transmission, Dh1.745 billion for power distribution and Dh0.519 billion for water transmission and distribution projects, Al Tayer said.

“Transmission projects include building 3 new 400kV substations at a cost of Dh1,080 million, 116 KM of 400KV Overhead Lines at Dh812 million, 10 new 132KV substations at a cost of Dh855 million. Dh1.294 billion has been allocated for laying 235 kilometres of 132kV cables and for installing substation control systems.

To increase Dewa’s water storage capacity Dh165 million has been allocated for constructing a 30 MIG reservoir in Hatta and upgrading pumping stations at Jebel Ali, Habab and Khawaneej. Dewa’s 2018 operating budget is Dh15.420 billion compared to Dh14.869 billion in 2017. The administration capital budget is Dh921 million,” he added.