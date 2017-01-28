Trump’s 20% import tax may be gift for Canadian oil patch

US President Donald Trump

Calgary: US President Donald Trump’s controversial 20 per cent tax on imports from Mexico to pay for a border wall would come as a second gift in less than a week for Canada’s oil patch.

The tax, which White House press secretary Sean Spicer characterised as “theoretical,” would apply to countries “like Mexico,” with which the US has a trade deficit, he said in a briefing on Thursday. That would seemingly exempt Canada. The US ran a surplus of $11.9 billion with the northern neighbour in 2015.

This would potentially be a boon for Canadian oil sands producers whose heavy crude competes with Mexican supplies in the US refining market. The proposed tax comes three days after President Trump revived the proposed TransCanada Corp’s Keystone XL project to build a new crude pipeline from Western Canada to the US

Trump’s proposal “would attract more Canadian crude because it would be cheaper,” Bart Melek, the head of global commodity strategy at TD Securities in Toronto, said by telephone. “It just makes Mexican oil more expensive by 20 per cent so it gives Canada a comparative advantage.”

Canada is the biggest foreign supplier of oil to the US and Mexico is the fourth-largest, Energy Department data show. Mexico’s easy waterborne access to the US Gulf Coast refining Centre means its heavy Mexican Maya crude has sold for roughly 20 per cent more than similar Western Canadian Select over the past four years, data compiled by Bloomberg show.

Tense Relations

Spicer’s comments came as relations between the US and its southern neighbours deteriorated after Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto cancelled a planned visit to the US following Trump’s insistence that Mexico pay for a border wall between the two countries.

To be sure, many US refiners get Mexican crude under long-term contracts that can’t simply be cancelled. Some contracts may include language that allows them to be reopened if there is a big change in external environment, but how a border tax would affect those contracts isn’t clear, Afolabi Ogunnaike, an analyst at Wood MacKenzie Ltd., said by phone from Houston.

Canada sent 3.24 million barrels a day of oil to the US in October, while Mexico sent 555,000, Energy Department data show.

Other countries might also be affected. Saudi Arabia, the US second-biggest foreign crude supplier, had a trade deficit with the US in 2012 of $31 billion, based on the latest available data provided by the Office of the US Trade Representative.

Western Canadian Select crude priced in Alberta traded at $40.28 a barrel Thursday, while Mexican Maya sold in the US for $46.50 a barrel, data compiled by Bloomberg show.