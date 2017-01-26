Total approved to manufacture Scania oil
Abu Dhabi: Total Marketing Middle East and Saudi Total Petroleum Products Co Ltd, subsidiaries of Total, the fourth largest global oil and gas company have been approved to blend Scania Oil products targeting the Heavy Duty Automotive segment across GCC.
Total will be manufacturing Scania Genuine oil products in their state of the art blending plants in Jebel Ali Free Zone, Dubai and King Abdullah City, Saudi Arabia, according to a statement from Total.
Scania products will cater to the maintenance requirements of Scania trucks, buses and industrial engines sold across the region, for engines and transmissions.