Qatar Petroleum says Qapco to operate QVC

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Qatar Petroleum says Qapco to operate QVC

QP, the parent company of Mesaieed Petrochemical and Industries Qatar, said the process would start next month

Gulf News
 

Khobar: Qatar Petrochemical Company (Qapco) will operate the activities of Qatar Vinyl Company (QVC) through a service agreement by the end of the year, Qatar Petroleum (QP) said on Sunday.

QVC is part of Mesaieed Petrochemical and Qapco is a unit of Industries Qatar.

QP, the parent company of Mesaieed Petrochemical and Industries Qatar, said the process would start next month.

“The integration will not result in any change to the shareholder ownership,” QP said, adding that a single entity would be created to operate the assets on behalf of both companies’ shareholders.

“The integration will reduce operating costs and enhance the profitability of both companies,” the statement quoted QP CEO Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi as saying.

State-owned QP said last year it would cede control of parts of the industrial city of Mesaieed in 2017.

More from Energy

tags from this story

Qatar
follow this tag on MGNQatar

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsEnergy

tags

Qatar
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Energy

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

Business Gallery

Pictures: Nokia 3310 comes back to life at MWC

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

Should Emirates, Etihad pay for flight delays?

Should Emirates, Etihad pay for flight delays?

Penniless mother and daughters seek help

Penniless mother and daughters seek help

Man kills girlfriend with baseball bat

Man kills girlfriend with baseball bat