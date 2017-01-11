Premature to talk about extending the Opec deal, energy minister says

Abu Dhabi: The UAE energy minister on Wednesday said that it would be premature to decide whether to extend the deal reached between oil producers last month in Vienna. That deal cut production by about 1.8 million barrels per day to stablise oil prices.

Speaking at Gulf Intelligence energy forum in Abu Dhabi, UAE energy minister Suhail Al Mazroui said oil producers had decided to cut oil production as the level of investment in the oil industry was sliding due to low oil prices. Intervention was needed to stabilise the oil market, he said.

“We had a huge backlog of investments with projects either getting shelved or delayed, which could have led to high prices in the future. What we did was a wise intervention. We did not do it purely for price. We did it for the sustainability of the industry. You had a huge level of production that was leaving the market” Al Mazroui said.

When asked whether the group is planning to extend the deal beyond six months, he said it’s premature to decide as the process of cutting production is still under way and countries are showing commitment to the agreement by informing customers.

“We [UAE] already spoke to our customers and its happening. It’s premature to jump. We have seen a commitment, agreement and we have seen announcement from many countries. It’s just the beginning of the year. Every country put a commitment and I am expecting it to happen.”

He said an Organidation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) committee meeting will take place in Vienna on January 20 to discuss the implementation of production cuts.

On whether the group is targeting any specific price, Al Mazroui said the market will decide oil prices, and added there are many factors that affect the price, including geo-politics, supply, demand equation and competition in different forms of energy.

“I truly believe that we should not target the price. If we target a price than we are a cartel and we are not a cartel. The change in policy that happened in 2014, this is not to be changed again, which is allowing the market to decide the price. We need to allow different forms of energy to compete and they will arrive at a price that is good for the customers.”

He added fixing the market for a price is not a strategy that everyone supports among Opec and non-Opec member countries.

“Fixing the price is not going to work because you are not alone in the market, there are others, too. If you try to fix the price through curtailment someone will increase his production and they will beat you and if you go on cutting, you will lose the market share. What works is allowing healthy competition to happen,” he said referring to shale oil production.

The energy minister however said that he supports shale oil and it is a great resource for development.

“We do not want shale oil to disappear. I am pro development of shale oil. It is a great resource for development.”

Al Mazroui made it clear that the UAE has told its customers about potential oil supply cuts based on the agreement reached recently and is currently implementing the cuts. The impact of the oil cuts by both Opec and non-Opec will be felt by mid-2017, he added.

The Opec and 11 other producers including Russia agreed on December 10 to jointly cut output by about 1.8 million barrels a day in an effort to end a three-year oil surplus, which sent prices spiraling and battered the economies of producing nations around the world.

Brent crude, which capped its biggest annual gain last year since 2009, was trading at $54.08 (Dh198) a barrel, down by 0.82 per cent at 5.40pm UAE time on Wednesday.