Output rise from Libya, Nigeria pose a threat to Opec deal

Agreement among thirteen member countries expected to face many hurdles in the coming days

Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi: The Opec agreement reached between member countries last month is expected to face many hurdles in the coming days including rise in production from Nigeria and Libya, analysts said.

Both Nigeria and Libya have been exempted from the Opec deal that was reached between the group’s member countries on November 30 as their production was affected due to militancy and unrest.

According to Opec monthly report released on Wednesday, Libya’s oil production has gone up from 528,000 barrels of oil per day (bpd) in October to 575,000 bpd in November, an increase of more than 47,000 bpd.

In case of Nigeria, oil production went up from 1.629 million barrels of oil per day in October to 1.692 million barrels of oil per day in November, an increase of more than 62,000 bpd.

Libya is also set to open its largest oilfields and its biggest export terminal.

“With Libya reopening two of its largest fields and its biggest export terminal, the ability to double production (by 500,000 to 600,000) has become quite a bit easier to achieve,” Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy from Saxo Bank told Gulf News.

The two large fields that are set to open are Sharara, Libya’s largest oilfield, and the El Feel deposit run by Eni SpA. They will soon start pumping crude to the Zawiya refinery and the Mellitah energy complex after pipelines reopened on Wednesday, according to a report by Bloomberg.

And the first cargo from Libya’s export terminal Es Sider is due to leave on Friday. This will be the first overseas shipment of oil from Libya’s biggest export terminal since 2014.

“Rising production from exempt countries increases the pressure on Saudi Arabia to cut by even more, something they have said they are prepared to do, as long other countries stick to their pledged reductions.”

He further added that an equally large threat to Opec’s plan to stabilise oil prices comes from US oil production which rose by 101,000 bpd last week.

Opec member countries reached a historic deal on November 30 to cut production by 1.2 million barrels of oil per day from January. Non-opec members will also contribute by reducing their output by 558,000 barrels of oil per day.

Oil prices went up by more than 15 per cent following the deal with brent crude jumping to seventeen month high of $57 (Dh209) per barrel. However, oil prices fell on Wednesday after the interest rate hike by the US government.

Brent crude was trading at $54.43 per barrel and West Texas Intermediate at $51.31 per barrel, at 3:30pm UAE time on Thursday,

“There are many hurdles which Opec countries have to face to successfully implement its agreement,” said Francisco Quintana, head of strategy at Foresight Advisors.

Apart from increase in production from Nigeria and Libya, there are doubts about Russia’s commitment, lack of transparency in members’ reported data or a pickup in US production in the next few months that could pose challenge, he added.

