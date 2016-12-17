Mobile
Oil rises as output cuts seen curbing glut

Total volume traded was about 19 per cent below the 100-day average

Gulf News
 

New York: Oil rose for the first time in three days after the dollar’s advance stalled and attention shifted back to projected production cuts.

West Texas Intermediate for January delivery rose $1 to close at $51.90 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Total volume traded was about 19 per cent below the 100-day average at 2:40pm. Prices closed at the highest since July 2015 on Tuesday and ended the week up 0.8 per cent.

Brent for February settlement increased $1.19, or 2.2 per cent, to $55.21 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe exchange. The North Sea oil climbed 1.6 per cent last week. The global benchmark crude closed at a $2.26 premium to February WTI.

“The main reason we’re moving higher today is that the dollar is mostly flat,” said Bill O’Grady, chief market strategist at Confluence Investment Management in St. Louis, which oversees $6.1 billion. “Opec is getting the benefit of the doubt and there’s hope that the economy will grow strongly next year, which will be good for demand.”

“This is a range bound market,” Thomas Finlon, director of Energy Analytics Group in Wellington, Florida, said by telephone. “We went down to test $50 yesterday and it held. The market is being moved by two major forces, the Opec and non-Opec agreements to cut supply are supportive while the strength of the dollar will limit how high prices can go.”

Goldman raised its second-quarter WTI price forecast to $57.50 a barrel from $55, and its Brent forecast for the same period to $59 from $56.50, according to a report Friday. If stockpiles held by countries in the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development fall, which the analysts see happening in the second quarter of next year, prices could rise.

