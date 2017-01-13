Mobile
Oil prices edge up on record China crude imports, Saudi output cut

Record Chinese oil imports in December, which shipments seen to continue rising in 2017, helped buoy prices

Image Credit: Reuters
A pumpjack drills for oil in the Monterey Shale, California, April 29, 2013.
 

Singapore: Oil prices edged up on Friday, supported by reports on details of Opec output cuts, although lingering doubts over producer compliance with supply reduction targets weighed on the market.

Record Chinese oil imports of 8.56 million barrels per day (bpd) in December helped buoy prices, with shipments expected to continue rising in 2017, traders said.

Brent crude futures LCOc1, the international benchmark for oil prices, were trading at $56.09 per barrel at 0352 GMT (7.52am Dubai), up 8 cents from their last close.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) CLc1 crude futures were up 10 cents at $53.11 per barrel.

Traders said markets were bolstered by comments from top crude exporter Saudi Arabia that its output had fallen below 10 million bpd, levels last seen in early 2015, bolstered markets.

That would mean that the kingdom has cut production by more than the 486,000 bpd it agreed to under a deal to stem a fall in oil prices.

Export reductions

However, hard evidence of export reductions has yet to emerge two weeks into January, when the cuts by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and other producers like Russia were supposed to start.

"The direction of prices will depend greatly on producer compliance with pledged supply cuts made in 2016," said French bank BNP Paribas.

"Any slip in the market's confidence that producers will follow through on their promises may lead to sharp price corrections," it added.

BNP said that it expected WTI prices to average $56 per barrel in 2017, up $7 from its previous forecast, and Brent to average $58 per barrel, up $8 from its earlier estimate.

The US Energy Information Administration said in its January outlook that it forecasts Brent and WTI to average $53 per barrel and $52 per barrel respectively in 2017.

Dutch bank ABN Amro said that "conflicting signals" would likely keep oil prices trading in narrow ranges during the first half of the year.

