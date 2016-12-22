Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

Oil optimism is back as Norway predicts worst is behind us

Norway’s next petroleum and energy minister says the oil and gas industry has put the worst behind it

Image Credit: Bloomberg
A flare stack aboard the Oseberg A offshore gas platform operated by Statoil ASA in the Oseberg oilfield 140 kilometres from Bergen, Norway.
Gulf News
 

Oslo: The man overseeing energy policy in western Europe’s biggest oil-producing nation says the worst downturn in the history of Norway’s offshore industry appears to have bottomed out as Opec’s historic deal continues to reverberate across the globe.

Terje Soviknes, who was named as Norway’s next petroleum and energy minister on Tuesday, replacing Tord Lien, said the oil and gas industry has put the worst behind it.

“There’s renewed optimism in the oil and gas industry,” he told Bloomberg after a press conference in Oslo. “The change in the oil price curve we’ve seen lately has contributed to that.”

Norway earlier this month gave public backing to OPEC’s agreement to cut oil production in tandem with non-members, though it gave no indication it would reverse its previous refusal to directly collaborate with the group. Norway’s oil production has fallen by half since a 2000 peak, but is on track to rise for a third consecutive year after beating the government’s own forecasts by 5 per cent this year through November, according to figures released by the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate on Wednesday.

Read more: Norway welcomes Opec deal from the sidelines

Speaking to reporters in his new office, Soviknes said Norway should expect to live off its fossil fuel industry for “decades to come.”

The optimistic tone follows years of warnings from Norway after crude prices started collapsing in 2014. The country’s offshore industry has gone through its deepest downturn on record and Prime Minister Erna Solberg said on Tuesday that, even after the latest recovery in prices, the sector continues to face “tough times.”

Lost jobs

Investments in the oil and gas industry are expected to fall for a third straight year in 2017 to less than two-thirds of a peak in 2014, according to the country’s statistics bureau. Norway is home to Statoil ASA, the country’s biggest crude producer. The industry has lost some 40,000 jobs since prices started to tank, delivering a bigger blow to the economy than the financial crisis of 2008.

“The oil-price downturn has impacted local community after local community and is affecting many families,” Soviknes said. The government will continue to “ensure stable and predictable framework conditions and open new areas to exploration and production.”

Soviknes joins the government after his political career stalled in 2001, following a sex scandal. Once regarded as a top contender to lead the Progress Party that forms the junior arm of Norway’s ruling coalition, Soviknes has been the mayor of Os on Norway’s western coast since 1999. Lien is stepping down after expressing a wish to spend more time with his family, Solberg said.

The new minister “knows the challenges” the offshore industry faces, Solberg said. “He has important tasks ahead of him, there is a lot that must happen in this area.”

Solberg made the changes after the government recently went through its biggest crisis, barely securing support in Parliament for its 2017 budget. Norway will hold general elections Sept. 11. The Conservatives, Progress and their supporters, the Liberal Party and the Christian Democrats, could lose their majority in Parliament, according to an average of December polls.

More from Energy

tags from this story

Organization of Petroleum-Exporting Countries
follow this tag on MGNOrganization of Petroleum-Exporting Countries

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsEnergy

tags

Organization of Petroleum-Exporting Countries
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Energy

Oil closes at 17-month high

Business Gallery

Highlights: Guangzhou Auto Show 2016

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

New Year holiday in UAE announced

New Year holiday in UAE announced

Maid arrested over illegitimate baby

Maid arrested over illegitimate baby

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays