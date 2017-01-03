Oil climbs to 18-month high as Kuwait and Oman fulfil Opec cuts

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Oil climbs to 18-month high as Kuwait and Oman fulfil Opec cuts

Prices, which eased in late December, are surpassing the peaks reached just after the deal was finalised

Gulf News
 

New York: Oil climbed to an 18-month high in New York as output cuts by Kuwait and Oman signalled Opec and its partners are delivering on their agreement to stabilise the market.

Futures rose as much as 2.8 per cent after adding 45 per cent last year, the biggest annual gain since 2009. Officials from Oman and Kuwait told local media they’re cutting oil production in January, fulfilling pledges that they and 22 other producers made on December 10. Prices also advanced as China’s manufacturing purchasing managers index stabilised near a post-2012 high, signalling demand may be supported in the world’s second-biggest oil user.

Oil climbed for the first time in three years in 2016 as the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries and 11 other nations agreed to cut output starting Jan. 1 in an effort to reduce bloated global inventories. Prices, which eased in late December, are surpassing the peaks reached just after the deal was finalised, as Kuwait and Oman give the first signs the curbs are being implemented.

“The new year sees the start of the output cuts that were agreed between Opec and some non-Opec producers,” said Hamza Khan, head of commodities strategy at ING Bank NV in Amsterdam.

West Texas Intermediate for February delivery gained as much as $1.52 to $55.24 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange and was at $55.04 as of 11:35am. London time. There was no trading Monday because of the New Year holiday. Total volume traded Tuesday was about 28 per cent above the 100-day average.

Brent for March settlement climbed $1.38 to $58.20 on the London-based ICE Futures Europe exchange, trading at a $2.22 premium to WTI for the same month. The global benchmark contract rose 52 per cent last year, the most since 2009.

Opec member Kuwait has reduced output by 130,000 barrels a day to about 2.75 million a day, Al Anba newspaper reported, citing Kuwait Oil Co. Chief Executive Officer Jamal Jaafer. Oman is cutting 45,000 barrels a day from 1.01 million, the Oil Ministry’s Director of Marketing Ali Al-Riyami said on Oman TV.

Opec nations and non-members including Russia and Mexico have agreed to trim output by about 1.8 million barrels a day. Iraq will start implementing cuts by reducing heavy and medium grades, the nation’s Oil Minister Jabbar al-Luaibi told Kuwaiti daily al-Jarida.

“If we see ongoing evidence of the production cuts, it will have a positive impact on the market,” said Ric Spooner, chief market analyst at CMC Markets in Sydney. “A big factor to watch over the coming months will be the response of shale oil to the supply cuts.”

China’s manufacturing purchasing managers index edged down to 51.4 in December from 51.7 the prior month, while a gauge of factory input prices surged to a five-year high of 69.6. UK manufacturing grew at the fastest pace in 2 1/2 years in December, helped by the pound’s depreciation since the vote to leave the European Union.

More from Energy

tags from this story

Iraq
follow this tag on MGNIraq
Kuwait
follow this tag on MGNKuwait
Organization of Petroleum-Exporting Countries
follow this tag on MGNOrganization of Petroleum-Exporting Countries
Oman
follow this tag on MGNOman
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGNUnited Kingdom
Russia
follow this tag on MGNRussia

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsEnergy

tags

Iraq
follow this tag on MGN
Kuwait
follow this tag on MGN
Organization of Petroleum-Exporting Countries
follow this tag on MGN
Oman
follow this tag on MGN
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Energy

South Sudan plans to increase oil output

Business Gallery

Business: 2016 in review

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

UAE public holidays for 2017 announced

UAE public holidays for 2017 announced

How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

Dubai rings in 2017 with dazzling fireworks

Dubai rings in 2017 with dazzling fireworks

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Job loss in UAE: How much you will get paid

Job loss in UAE: How much you will get paid

Scam victims live in hope after arrest

Scam victims live in hope after arrest

Mohammad unveils new megaproject

Mohammad unveils new megaproject