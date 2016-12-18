Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

Libya’s ‘Elephant,’ Sharara oil fields said not operational yet

The inability of either field to reopen is a setback for the state-run NOC

Gulf News
 

Tripoli: Libyan oil-facility guards prevented two of the country’s biggest fields from resuming production, days after the National Oil Corp. reached an agreement to restart operations there to boost output in the politically divided Opec state.

The El Feel, or Elephant, and Sharara fields still aren’t operational after they were shut more than a year and a half ago, an NOC official said Sunday by phone, asking not to be identified for lack of authorisation to speak to news media. A group of guards backtracked on their agreement to let oil flow by pipeline from both fields, Khalid Hadloul, an engineer at Mellitah Oil & Gas, which operates Elephant, said by phone.

“It’s not clear when the actual output will start,” Hadloul said. “Negotiations with the guards are ongoing,” and the reasons why the guards reversed their position are unclear, he said. Hadloul said he knew that Repsol SA-operated Sharara, Libya’s largest field, also has yet to restart because both fields in western Libya feed into the same pipeline network. Eni SpA has a stake in Elephant.

Militia groups

The inability of either field to reopen is a setback for the state-run NOC, which reached an agreement with protesters who had been blocking pipelines that connect the deposits with the Zawiya refinery and Mellitah complex, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said last week, asking not to be identified because the issue wasn’t public. The deal spurred hopes for an increase in production from the North African country, following years of turmoil and conflict among militia groups for control of its energy facilities.

A revival in Libyan output would put more pressure on the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries and other major producers that agreed over the past three weeks to pump less oil to rein in an oversupply and shore up prices. Libya was exempted from OPEC’s planned cuts because of its internal strife and is currently producing 600,000 barrels a day, less than half of the 1.6 million it pumped before a 2011 uprising.

The oil port of Es Sider shipped 80,000 tons of crude on Friday, Libya’s Lana news agency reported. The overseas cargo was the first to sail from the country’s biggest export terminal in two years.

— Bloomberg

More from Energy

tags from this story

Organization of Petroleum-Exporting Countries
follow this tag on MGNOrganization of Petroleum-Exporting Countries
Libya
follow this tag on MGNLibya

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsEnergy

tags

Organization of Petroleum-Exporting Countries
follow this tag on MGN
Libya
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Energy

UAE urges Opec members to inform buyers on cuts

Business Gallery

Highlights: Guangzhou Auto Show 2016

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

New Year holiday in UAE announced

New Year holiday in UAE announced

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Expats busted in Riyadh for compound party

Expats busted in Riyadh for compound party