Iraq’s south oil exports said to fall from record on Opec cuts

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Iraq’s south oil exports said to fall from record on Opec cuts

Exports from the south had risen to a record average of 3.51m barrels a day in December

Image Credit: AP
The Nihran Bin Omar field north of Basra, Iraq. Shipments in January from the South Oil were 3.278 million barrels a day.
Gulf News
 

Arbil: Iraq’s southern crude oil exports dropped in January from a record high a month before as the country implements output cuts agreed by Opec and other major producers to curb the global glut.

The nation’s exports decreased 187,000 barrels a day to 3.323 million barrels a day in January from the previous month, according to a person familiar with the matter, who didn’t want to be identified because the data isn’t public. The Oil Ministry’s spokesman couldn’t immediately be reached on Friday, which is a weekly holiday in Iraq.

Shipments in January from the South Oil Co were 3.278 million barrels a day and exports from the North Oil Co 45,000 barrels a day, the person said. Iraq’s exports from the south had risen to a record average of 3.51 million barrels a day in December, Oil Minister Jabbar Al Luaibi said on January 9.

Opec and 11 other major-producing countries including Russia agreed late last year to cut a combined 1.8 million barrels a day of output for six month starting from January, with Iraq’s share set at 210,000 barrels. Some analysts expressed doubts that Iraq would deliver its share of the cuts, potentially undermining the drive to rebalance the market and drain inventories bloated by two years of unfettered production that helped to crash prices.

Daesh insurgency

During the months of negotiation that led to November’s Opec agreement, Iraq had insisted repeatedly that it should be exempted from cuts as it battles the Daesh insurgency and rehabilitates its oil industry after years of war and sanctions. The country also disputed the data to be used in any discussions, insisting that numbers compiled by Opec underestimated Iraqi production by about 5 per cent. Iraq ultimately relented, agreeing to reduce its output.

Iraq was close to implementing its share of the agreed production cuts and would be in full compliance by the end of the month, Al Luaibi said January 23. The Middle Eastern producer had already reduced output by 180,000 barrels a day and would cut another 30,000 soon, the minister said in a Bloomberg Television interview.

More from Energy

tags from this story

Organization of Petroleum-Exporting Countries
follow this tag on MGNOrganization of Petroleum-Exporting Countries
Iraq
follow this tag on MGNIraq
Russia
follow this tag on MGNRussia

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsEnergy

tags

Organization of Petroleum-Exporting Countries
follow this tag on MGN
Iraq
follow this tag on MGN
Russia
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Energy

Opec cuts oil output, but more work needed

Business Gallery

In Pictures: Hatta Honey Festival

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

New UAE entry visa system approved

New UAE entry visa system approved

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

UAE to adopt new entry visa system

UAE to adopt new entry visa system

Top recipient of UAE remittances revealed

Top recipient of UAE remittances revealed

Temperatures to rise after UAE's cold snap

Temperatures to rise after UAE's cold snap

World’s new 'longest' flight departs from Gulf

World’s new 'longest' flight departs from Gulf

4 accused of disposing of prostitute's body

4 accused of disposing of prostitute's body