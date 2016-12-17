Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

Goldman sees oil lower for longer after getting a bump from cuts

Bank raises price forecast for Brent and WTI for second quarter of 2017

Image Credit: AP
An oil pump in Baku, Azerbaijan. Brent crude, the benchmark for more than half of the world’s oil, has surged since the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries agreed to trim output.
Gulf News
 

Singapore: Oil prices boosted by global output reductions will be capped because of new supply before long, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

The cuts by Opec members and nations outside the group, as well as strong demand growth, will probably help curb inventories by next summer, analysts including Damien Courvalin said in a note dated December 16. While the bank raised its oil-price forecasts for the second quarter of 2017, it decreased its crude estimates for 2018 on concern that new production will enter the market.

Brent crude, the benchmark for more than half of the world’s oil, has surged since the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries agreed November 30 to trim output for the first time in eight years. A broader deal reached later in Vienna between the group and 11 non-Opec producers including Russia encompasses countries that produce about 60 per cent of the world’s crude. Still, the increase in prices could prompt a revival in production in other areas, including US shale fields.

“The low-cost producer response to drill for more oil will likely limit the rebound in costs for the rest of the industry, as activity will rise in the most productive areas with the largest oil reserves, extending the oil service spare capacity,” the Goldman analysts wrote in the report.

Gains For Now

For now, though, Goldman sees chances of crude extending its gains. The bank raised its price forecast for West Texas Intermediate, the US benchmark, to $57.50 a barrel from $55 for the second quarter of 2017. The estimate for Brent was increased to $59 a barrel from $56.50 for the same period.

WTI crude traded at $51 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange by 5:06pm. Singapore time. Brent in London was at $54.22 a barrel. The potential ramp-up of Libyan oil production and poor compliance to the output deal may limit price gains, according to Goldman. A stronger US dollar is another risk, the bank said.

There will be “little evidence” of production cuts until mid-to-late January, which is likely to be the catalyst for the next large move in prices, according to Goldman. Oil will rise higher to $55 a barrel in that scenario, it said. The bank expects 84 per cent compliance to the 1.6 million barrels a day in announced reductions from the October production levels released by the International Energy Agency.

Goldman estimates Opec members, excluding Indonesia, will reduce supplies by 974,000 barrels a day in 2017. For non-Opec producers, 388,000 barrels a day of reductions are expected, according to the report. Average demand growth is forecast to reach 1.55 million barrels a day this year, while it is predicted to increase by 1.5 million barrels a day in 2017, Goldman said.

Balanced Market

Beyond the first half of 2017, Goldman said it expects that “the global market will remain balanced, with Brent prices between $55 a barrel and $60 a barrel, on higher production from low-cost producers, a greater shale supply response and the continued ramp up in legacy projects.” It reduced its 2018 average price forecast for Brent to $58 a barrel from $63.

US producers will be able to achieve 800,000 barrels a day of annual output growth as WTI crude stabilises at $55 a barrel, Goldman said. New projects are also estimated to come online in 2017 and 2018, it said, reducing its WTI average price forecast for 2018 to $55 from $60.

More from Energy

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Organization of Petroleum-Exporting Countries
follow this tag on MGNOrganization of Petroleum-Exporting Countries
Russia
follow this tag on MGNRussia

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsEnergy

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Organization of Petroleum-Exporting Countries
follow this tag on MGN
Russia
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Energy

UAE urges Opec members to inform buyers on cuts

Business Gallery

Highlights: Guangzhou Auto Show 2016

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

New Year holiday in UAE announced

New Year holiday in UAE announced

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Expats busted in Riyadh for compound party

Expats busted in Riyadh for compound party