Fuel prices hiked in UAE for February
Abu Dhabi: Fuel prices have been hiked for February, Ministry of Energy announced on Sunday.
Petrol will be costlier by nine fils and diesel by six fils.
The new per litre fuel prices for February are: Super 98-Dh2.0, up from Dh1.91 in January; Special 95-Dh1.89, up from Dh1.80; E Plus-91-Dh1.82, up from Dh1.73.
And diesel price has been increased to Dh2.0 per litre from Dh1.94 in January. The new prices will come into effect from February 1.
Fuel prices have gone up as global oil prices recover due to a historic deal reached between Opec (Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) and non-Opec members to reduce their output by about 1.8 million barrels per day from January 1.
The global benchmark Brent crude is currently trading at $55.52 per barrel and West Texas Intermediate at $53.17 per barrel.