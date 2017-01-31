Exxon reports big drop in Q4 profit, takes gas write-down

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Exxon reports big drop in Q4 profit, takes gas write-down

Fourth-quarter net income was $1.68 billion, or 41 cents per share

Gulf News
 

DALLAS: Exxon Mobil’s fourth-quarter profit dropped 40 per cent and the company wrote down the value of some natural gas sites in the United States as oversupply continues to plague the industry and drive down energy prices.

New CEO, Darren Woods, said the write-down mostly covered undeveloped natural gas acreage in the Rocky Mountains.

Exxon acquired most of that land when, under then-CEO Rex Tillerson, it paid $31 billion for XTO Energy, a deal that made Exxon the largest natural gas producer in the US The acquisition has not paid off as expected, however, because Exxon made its move not long after prices peaked as new drilling techniques freed up billions of cubic feet of natural gas.

However, Exxon had been slower than other oil companies in writing down the value of oil and gas reserves. Securities regulators have been investigating Exxon’s write-down practices, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Fourth-quarter net income was $1.68 billion, or 41 cents per share. That included a $2 billion impairment charge.

Analysts expected 72 cents per share, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research, but they lacked all the information they needed to make accurate forecasts.

Analysts usually exclude one-time events such as asset sales or write-downs from their forecasts. Exxon had signalled in October that it was reviewing the value of its assets because of lower prices but never told analysts how big the write-down would be until Tuesday, an Exxon spokesman said.

Without the fourth-quarter impairment charge, Exxon would have earned 89 cents per share, the spokesman said.

Exxon reported revenue of $61.02 billion, below the $63.57 billion forecast in the Zacks survey.

Production of oil and gas dropped 3 per cent from a year ago.

Like other big oil companies, Exxon has responded to the slump in crude prices that began in 2014 by slashing capital and exploration spending. Exxon’s spending dropped 35 per cent in the fourth quarter compared with a year earlier.

Shares of Exxon Mobil Corp., based in Irving, Texas, rose 24 cents to $85.10 in trading before Tuesday’s opening bell. Through Monday, they had dropped 6 per cent so far in 2017 while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index climbed about 2 per cent. Exxon stock has gained 10 per cent in the last 12 months.

More from Energy

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsEnergy

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
oil price

Also In Energy

India to set up 2 more strategic crude reserves

Business Gallery

Highlights: Hatta Honey Festival

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis