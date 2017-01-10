Enoc Group CEO Al Falasi becomes the new CEO of Dragon Oil

Abu Dhabi: The board of Dragon Oil, a subsidiary of Dubai-government owned Enoc Group, has announced the appointment of Saif Humaid Al Falasi as the new Chief Executive Officer with immediate effect.

Al Falasi takes over from Abdul Jaleel Al Khalifa, who served as Dragon Oil’s CEO since 2008. Al Falasi will also serve as a Board Member of the company that was fully acquired by Enoc in September 2015, according to a statement from Enoc Group. Al Falasi is also the CEO of Enoc Group.

Al Falasi joined Enoc in 2008 and has served as Group General Manager. His expertise spans a wide range of specialities, including project management, petroleum asset evaluation, such as reservoir development and management; development of enhanced oil recovery; drilling and completion technology; surface facilities and production operation.

“During a tenure that exceeds three decades working in the industry, Al Falasi has generated and successfully executed several full field development plans for the largest oilfields in the UAE,” Enoc Group said.

As a pillar of Dubai’s economy and growth story, Enoc has been instrumental in meeting the domestic energy needs of the emirate for many decades. Enoc has focused its operations on the midstream and downstream parts of the energy value chain with targeted investments in the upstream segment.

Dragon Oil has operations in Turkmenistan, Iraq, Algeria, Egypt, Afghanistan and Tunisia.