Adnoc explores new partnerships to support its growth

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Adnoc explores new partnerships to support its growth

The company to triple its petrochemical production through strategic, value-add partnerships

Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc) said on Tuesday it is exploring new strategic, value-add partnerships to support its long-term growth plans.

“We are keen to collaborate with active, value-add, strategic partners who can complement our existing experience with technology, market access and capital,” the company’s chief executive, Sultan Al Jaber, said while addressing CERAWeek energy conference in Houston, Texas.

“We seek those who are willing to invest, commit to long-term partnerships and share the risks and benefits, not just across our upstream business, but across the entire value chain, including our marine and services portfolio,” he stated.

Adnoc has recently signed onshore concession agreements, with BP, China National Petroleum Company and CEFC, a Chinese energy investment firm as it seeks to establish new partnerships to grow its business.

“We have set in motion a transformation that will ensure Adnoc is resilient and remains an important contributor to the economy of the UAE, has a lasting impact on the development of the country and is fit for the future,” he said in a statement.

Over the course of the last year, Adnoc has consolidated its offshore operating companies, Adma-Opco and Zadco, and integrated its marine and services businesses, Esnaad, Irshad and Adnatco.

Al Jaber also said economic growth will drive energy demand up 30 per cent by 2040. “Most of that growth will come from non-OECD countries and will require an estimated $25 trillion (Dh91.83 trillion) in new investment,” Al Jaber said. “That is a level of funding no company can deliver on its own. It’s only possible through new and productive partnerships, within the industry, as well as between the public and private sector.”

Adnoc is also focusing on tripling its petrochemical production capacity due to increase in demand as part of its 2030 strategy.

More from Energy

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi
Abu Dhabi National Oil Company
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi National Oil Company

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsEnergy

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN
Abu Dhabi National Oil Company
follow this tag on MGN
british petroleum

Also In Energy

US crude oil slumps below $50 after stocks build

Business Gallery

Check out new cars unveiled in Geneva

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Dh7m raffle winner's wife didn't believe him

Dh7m raffle winner's wife didn't believe him

Mum finds naked son in maid's bed

Mum finds naked son in maid's bed

Man jailed for raping girl, 13, in a car

Man jailed for raping girl, 13, in a car

Emirates ID now an insurance card

Emirates ID now an insurance card

New baggage rules from today

New baggage rules from today

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Video: 2 dead, 8 hurt in Al Wasl Road crash

Video: 2 dead, 8 hurt in Al Wasl Road crash

Best companies to work for in UAE

Best companies to work for in UAE

Trouble over promoting sex on social media

Trouble over promoting sex on social media